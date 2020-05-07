Notorious Skaf gang rapist is again REFUSED parole and COVID-19 is helping keep him behind bars

Gang rapist Mohammed Skaf will remain behind bars at least until next year after New South Wales authorities knocked back his latest bid for parole.

Skaf’s plea for freedom was rejected in February by the State Parole Authority (SPA), which decided for the third time it was unsafe to let him out.

The 36-year-old then applied for a review of that rejection but on Thursday the SPA refused to do so, saying its previous decision would stand.

In refusing Skaf parole in February, the SPA accepted advice from the Serious Offenders Review Council that parole was inappropriate for now.

To be granted parole Skaf would have to participate in an external leave program to assist his reintegration into the community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all external leave programs had been temporarily suspended.

His next parole consideration will be listed in November 2020.

Mohammed Skaf was convicted alongside brother Bilal and other gang members for a terrifying series of rapes in Sydney in 2000.

He was sentenced to 22 years, 11 months and 30 days in prison with a non-parole period of 16 years, 11 months and 30 days.

If he is not granted parole, Skaf’s full prison sentence expires in January 2024.

A pre-release report compiled by Corrective Services in 2018 said Skaf ‘has demonstrated no change in his attitude toward his offences since the beginning of his sentence’ and ‘continues to blame the victims’.

One of the Skaf gang’s victims, an 18-year-old woman, was raped 40 times by 14 men over four hours in an attack coordinated by mobile phone. She was then dumped at a train station after being hosed down.

During her ordeal the woman was called an ‘Aussie pig’, told she was going to get it ‘Leb-style’ and asked if ‘Leb c*** tasted better than Aussie c***’.

The rapists received sentences totalling more than 240 years with Bilal Skaf being jailed for 55 years, later reduced to a minimum 28.

Judge Michael Finnane compared the Skaf gang’s depravity to outrages committed by invading armies in times of war and said their crimes were ‘worse than murder’.

‘These were not random attacks and, in my view, they were aimed at creating terror in the community,’ Judge Finnane said.

‘It seemed clear to me that these men were sending out a message to the community in Sydney. Skaf and the members of this gang clearly wanted public recognition for what they had done.’

None of the rapists ever expressed any remorse for their crimes.

Only the Skaf brothers are still in jail for the rapes.