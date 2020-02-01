Novak Djokovic Australian Open dominance equal to Rafael Nadal at French Open – Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win an eighth Australian Open title on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic’s superiority at the Australian Open is similar to the dominance Rafael Nadal’s had at the French Open. That is the view of Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final. And the Serbian has his sights on a record-extending eighth title in Melbourne and the 17th Grand Slam of his career. Victory for the 32-year-old would be his fourth in six years at the Australian Open. He would also join Nadal and Federer in owning at least eight titles at one Grand Slam event.

But Nadal has 12 titles at Roland Garros with his unprecedented dominance at the clay-court event. And Ivanisevic believes Djokovic’s love for the conditions in Australia echo those felt by Nadal in Paris. “This is Novak’s tournament like Rafa with the French Open,” Ivanisevic said. “Hopefully he is going to be the only one who has won this tournament eight times. He just likes it.

“He likes the support from the Serbian community, he likes the court, he likes the weather. “There is something in that centre court that makes him play better and better tennis ever time he steps on the court.” Twelve months ago, Djokovic delivered a spectacular display to beat Nadal in the final. And he says he is hopeful of reproducing a similar performance on Sunday.