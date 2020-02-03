Novak Djokovic beating Roger Federer shows why Rafael Nadal should be worried

Rafael Nadal should have one eye looking over his shoulder after Novak Djokovic’s win over Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic is on a mission to become as the greatest player of all time and Rafael Nadal should be looking over his shoulder. All of the talk leading up to the Australian Open was about if world No 1 Nadal can equal Roger Federer’s record by winning his 20th Grand Slam title.

But the Spaniard should be more concerned by Djokovic’s form over the past 12 months as the Serbian is on course to scoop his 17th major tournament trophy this weekend. Federer has previously admitted he expects both of his two biggest rivals to surpass his tally. However, he had a chance to delay the inevitable when he took on Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final this morning. With Nadal already knocked out of the competition with yesterday’s loss to Dominic Thiem, Federer could have taken a giant step to extending his lead out front.

But the Swiss star was carrying an injury from his quarter-final win over Tennys Sandgren and it showed. When his 50th showdown with Djokovic got physical late in the first set he struggled to trade blow-for-blow. Winners were aplenty in the early exchanges but Federer ran out of steam having already played 20 sets over the fortnight. For the second game in a row Djokovic also complained about stomach problems and called the trainer at the end of the first set when Federer disappeared for off-court treatment.

The Serbian did not let the issue his performance as he ground out the win without playing his best tennis. Alexander Zverev faces world No 5 Thiem tomorrow for a shot to meet Djokovic in the final. And it is the 16-time Grand Slam winner who will be the clear favourite for that match-up on Sunday. Nadal will no doubt be watching from home as Djokovic looks to move to within two of the 33-year-old’s Grand Slam record.