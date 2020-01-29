Novak Djokovic camp believe Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have ‘unfair’ favouritism

Goran Ivanisevic thinks it is unfair that Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal is hailed as the greatest rivalry.

Novak Djokovic “doesn’t care” if people talk about Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal more than him, according to the Serbian’s coach Gorna Ivanisevic. All three players are hoping to win the Australian Open title this weekend.

And Djokovic will likely face Federer in the semi-finals, which would be their 50th career meeting. However, there is one rivalry which most supporters yearn more than any other – Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal. Ivanisevic was asked if it was unfair how supporters value the Swiss and Spaniard’s battles above all others. “Maybe it is,” he replied. However, the Croatian insists Djokovic is not bothered about how adored his great rivals are by tennis fans worldwide.

He added: “He doesn’t care what rivalry is the people they talk more. Maybe they started before the rivalry, then the people, they like it more. “All these three guys, they’re playing different: Roger, Rafa, and Novak. Somebody they like more Novak-Federer, somebody likes Rafa-Federer, somebody likes Rafa and Novak. “It’s completely three different match types. “I think he’s concentrating about himself and what he needs to do. What rivalry people they talk about more, I don’t think he cares.”

The last time Federer and Djokovic clashed was at the ATP Finals where the former stopped the latter securing the year-end world No 1. That was sweet revenge as earlier in the summer Djokovic beat the 38-year-old in the Wimbledon final after saving two match points. And Ivanisevic is confident his star will come out on top should they clash at Melbourne Park. “I think ATP Cup helped Novak a lot, help him,” he said. “Because the way he finished last year, for his standards, was I don’t say poorly, but the match against Roger he didn’t show up, mentally he didn’t show up. He was a little bit down.