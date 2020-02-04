Novak Djokovic can break Roger Federer record this year after Australian Open triumph

Novak Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam title after defeating Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final.

Most weeks at No 1 in world rankings

Novak Djokovic can break Roger Federer’s record of 310 accumulative weeks atop the ATP Rankings this year if he continues his fine start to the season. Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam title on the weekend by beating Dominic Thiem in 4-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 4-6 in the Australian Open final.

The Serb’s eighth Melbourne crown ensured he regained his berth at the summit of the sport’s world rankings. Djokovic now has a 325-point lead over Rafael Nadal in second place in what is his 276th week as No 1. And the 32-year-old could break Federer’s record of total weeks as the men’s best tennis player later on this year. If Djokovic maintains his spot at the top for a further 35 weeks, he will snatch Federer’s mantle as the most dominant men’s player since the rankings were first published in 1973. Novak Djokovic apologises over Australian Open final antics that may land him $20,000 fine

Posed with that possibility following his victory Down Under, Djokovic said: “That’s one of the two biggest goals, for sure. I mean, there is no secret in that.” The hard-court master is already close to overtaking second-placed Pete Sampras in the all-time records, with the American enjoying 286 weeks as No 1 throughout his career. Djokovic is not resting on his laurels for a second though, as attention begins to turn towards the clay-court season and Roland Garros. “The intensity of the tennis season, especially if you’re committed to play a full season, which I am for many years already, doesn’t allow you to kind of reflect and enjoy the success of a Grand Slam trophy,” he said.

“Already in a few weeks’ time I’ll be playing a tournament somewhere else in a different part of the world.” As Federer, 38, enters the Indian summer of his career, the door is open for Djokovic and Nadal to eclipse the Swiss’ haul of 20 Grand Slams and be considered the greatest male wielder of a tennis racquet. “Federer has a chance – probably one more real chance – of getting one more title at Wimbledon,” 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash told BBC Radio 5 live. “I still think he is up there in the best players on grass. He’s still good enough.

“But the other couple of guys look like they are carrying on. Every tournament is different depending on lead-ups and injury. At this stage any little injury or setback is massive for the older guys. “You look at who he [Djokovic] has beaten in finals, he has beaten Tsonga and Anderson, but the majority of them have been against Murray, Nadal and Federer. “He has beaten those guys more or less all the time. That’s one heck of a way to rack up those Grand Slam titles. “You’ve got to make a call on each of their success individually. It is very hard to make a call on the greatest of all time.”

Most weeks at No 1 in world rankings Roger Federer – 310 Pete Sampras – 286 Novak Djokovic – 276 Ivan Lendl – 270 Jimmy Connors – 268

Most weeks at No 1 in world rankings