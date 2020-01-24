Novak Djokovic delivers verdict after serving his way into Australian Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 this morning.

Novak Djokovic produced a serving masterclass as he progressed to the Australian Open fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

The world No 2 only lost one point on his serve in the opening two sets but the third was a little more difficult. Nishioka managed to steal eight points in total from Djokovic’ service games. And the 16-time Grand Slam winner credited coach Goran Ivanisevic for helping to bring on that side of his play. “I am not so sure if it happened too many times,” Djokovic said of his remarkable serving statistics. “It is definitely one of the best serving matches I’ve had lately It was inspired by Goran who game in today, I thought of him.

“I just hit more aces I guess. Easier said than done obviously. There are lots of technical details you can talk about but sometimes less is more. “We try to focus on the rhtyhm and the balance and to find the contact points for the strokes.” Ivanisevic flew into Melbourne today to help Djokovic in the latter stages of the tournament. And the coach’s addition to the camp will raise spirits and comfort as the 32-year-old hunts the 17th Grand Slam title of his career.

“Lots of fun, lot of joking around,” Djokovic added. “We have known each other from a very long time and one of my childhood idols. “We have very similar cultures and similar language.” The Serbian takes on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the next round on Sunday, a player he has beaten on all three previous occasions. “He is one of the quickest players on the tour,” Djokovic said.