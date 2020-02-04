Novak Djokovic denies ‘physical abuse’ of Australian Open umpire after Dominic Thiem win

Novak Djokovic has explained his row with umpire Damien Dumusois.

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has defended touching umpire Damien Dumusois’ trainers after losing his temper during the win over Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic secured the 17th Grand Slam title of his career as he beat Thiem in a thrilling five-set clash on Rod Laver Arena. But during the third set, when the match seemed to be getting away from the Serbian, Djokovic touched the shoes of chair umpire Dumusois after being hit with two time violations. The second punishment came while Djokovic was defending a breakpoint and it ultimately cost him the game and the set. “Great job man, especially in the second one,” the 32-year-old fumed during a change of ends. “You made yourself famous. Well done man. Mission accomplished.”

Djokovic was asked if he felt he stepped out of line during the heat of the battle but the world No 2 refused to back down. “I thought that the second violation was not necessary,” Djokovic explained. “The first one, fine, no problem. “The second one, it’s just not necessary under the circumstances for a experienced chair umpire. “I thought probably he, in my opinion, could have reacted a little bit better in that situation.

“These kind of things in games switch the momentum of the match. It was a very important game. Obviously 4-All, I broke his serve back, got myself back in the second set, then lost that game. “He won the second set. That completely changed the momentum of the match. “For touching his shoe? I mean, I didn’t know that’s completely forbidden. “I thought it was a nice really friendly touch (smiling). I wasn’t aggressive with him in terms of physical abuse.