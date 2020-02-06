Novak Djokovic ends Roger Federer’s Australian Open hopes as injury hampers Swiss star

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer for the 27th time in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic is through to the Australian Open final after beating Roger Federer 7-6 6-4 6-3. Federer came into the match with injury doubts but raced to a 4-1 lead and had three points to secure the double break however Djokovic fought back to get level and in the resulting tiebreak, he was too good for the Swiss. In the second set, Federer kept himself in the match despite his movement being visibly diminished but in the 10th game, Djokovic went on the attack and broke to win the set with a stunning angled flick. Djokovic then stamped his authority on the match by breaking Federer to lead 4-2 and he sealed the win when Federer put a backhand into the net.

ROGER FEDERER VS NOVAK DJOKOVIC LIVE Djokovic ace to start the game. And another. Brilliant point by Federer and Djokovic nets a backhand. Federer forehand winner, 30-30. Djokovic forehand winner, match point. Federer backhand into the net. GAME. SET. MATCH! Federer races to 30-0 but Djokovic pegs him back to 30-30 with an excellent return. Federer holds when Djokovic’s backhand goes wide. Wait a second. Federer forehand winner then a volley winner, 0-30. But Federer nets a forehand, 30-30. Djokovic ace, 40-30. More relentless hitting from Djokovic and he’s a game away from victory.

A Federer forehand winner gets a thumbs up from Djokovic, 15-15. Djokovic forehand return error, 40-15. Federer nets a backhand, deuce. Djokovic puts Federer on the back foot and gets the error, break point. Djokovic forehand winner to break. This match is done. Federer wins the first point on Djokovic’s serve but the defending champion wins four points in a row to maintain his dominance. A love hold for Federer is just one minute and twenty-one seconds. Djokovic backhand winner 40-15. Deep return by Federer gets the error from Djokovic, 40-30. But Djokovic sees out the game with an ace. He continues to control this semi-final. Federer double fault, his third of the match, 30-30. Stunning Federer forehand up the line. And he holds when Djokovic nets a forehand. Federer backhand winner, 15-15. Djokovic lost just four points on serve in the second set. And he starts this set with a hold to love. Federer nets an attempted backhand flick up the line, 30-30. But he responds with a big serve down the T. The Swiss then nets a forehand. Set point Djokovic after Federer can’t get a volley over the net. Stunning foot speed by Djokovic to reach and Federer drop shot and flick a cross shot into the open court. Unreal. Federer tries to attack Djokovic but gets easily passed down the line, 40-15. Djokovic continues to hold serve easily.

Huge credit to Federer, who is hanging on and holds to love. Big Djokovic serve, 30-15. Federer forehand into the net, 40-15. Federer tries to attack the net but is picked off by a Djokovic backhand winner. Federer double fault, 15-30. Great hands at the net from Federer to finish with a volley winner. Federer forehand long, break point. Bad mistake by Djokovic, who puts a forehand long. And Federer digs deep again to hold serve again. Federer forehand winner, 30-15. Djokovic responds with an ace and another big serve with Federer can’t get back in play. Back-to-back aces for Federer. Serve and volley from Federer and Djokovic put a forehand wide, 40-15. Big Federer serve and the Swiss holds. You get the sense Federer’s chances of winning are out of the window as Djokovic comfortably holds to love. Miraculous Djokovic forehand pass, 15-30. Djokovic catches the line with another forehand, two break points. Federer saves the first. Then the second when Djokovic puts a backhand return long. But the Swiss survives. Although he is not looking too good with his movement. Djokovic receives a visit from the trainer and is given some pills. While Federer leaves the court for a medical timeout. Federer returns to court but struggles to keep the ball in court as Djokovic holds to 15. Federer forehand long, Djokovic cross court backhand winner, Federer backhand into the net,Federer forehand winner,Federer backhand into the net, Djokovic ace,Glorius Djokovic drop shot winner,Djokovic backhand return winner,

Djokovic backhand long, 30-30. Big two big serves see out the danger. Tiebreak time. Federer backhand wide, 15-30. Federer backhand in the net, two break points. Federer saves the first with a backhand smash. Then the second when Djokovic’s backhand return flies long. Federer forehand winner. And stays alive with a volley winner. Federer mis-hits a backhand long, 30-15. Djokovic then bullies Federer from the baseline and draws the error. Federer forehand error. Three games in a row for the Serbian. Federer double fault to start the game. Federer nets a backhand, 0-30. Federer forehand long, three break points. And Djokovic gets back level when Federer nets a forehand. Federer forehand return winner then Djokovic nets a backhand, 0-30. Djokovic moves to 40-30 after a couple of big serves. But the world No 2 then puts a backhand wide, deuce. Another big serve from Djokovic. Can Federer serve out the set? Federer backhand drop volley, 30-0. And then ace. Federer holds to love in one minute and one second. Djokovic double fault to start the game. Federer then reads where Djokovic is going and whips a forehand into the open court. Djokovic puts a backhand long, three break points. Djokovic saves the first two. Then Federer nets a forehand. Djokovic hangs on after staring at a possible 5-1 deficit. Back to back aces for Federer, 30-15. Federer smash winner, 40-30. Then an ace to hold. What is happening?! Stunning angled Federer forehand return, 30-15. Federer backhand winner, 40-30. Djokovic’s backhand clips the net and flies wide, deuce. Federer forehand winner, break point. Big Djokovic serve, deuce. Djokovic nets a backhand, second break point for Federer. Another big Djokovic serve. Djokovic forehand wide, third break point chance for Federer. Excellent Federer return catches out Djokovic, who can only put a backhand wide. Federer breaks again. Federer finds himself down 0-30 again. Break point Djokovic after Federer nets a forehand. And the Serbian gets the immediate break back after netting another forehand.

Federer backhand winner, 15-30. Djokovic forehand goes wide, two break points for Federer. Federer drop shot drags Djokovic into the net and the Swiss whips a backhand winner down the line. Remarkable shot. Federer forehand long, 0-30. Federer ace. Federer forehand into the net, 15-40. Early problems for the Swiss. But Federer saves them both. After six minutes, Federer survives with a forehand winner. Federer to serve first… Federer and Djokovic walk out for their match to a huge ovation from the Rod Laver Arena crowd. Quarter-Final: Beat Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 Fourth round: Beat Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 Third round: Beat John Millman (AUS) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) Second round: Beat Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-1 6-4 6-1 First round: Beat Steve Johnson (USA) 6-3 6-2 6-2 Quarter-Final: Beat 32-Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) Fourth round: Beat 14-Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-3 6-4 6-4 Third round: Beat Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3 6-2 6-2 Second round: Beat Tatsuma Ito (JPN) 6-1 6-4 6-2 First round: Beat Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 And Kenin will play Spaniard Garbine Muguruza after the unseeded two-time Grand Slam champion beat the Romanian. Earlier today, Ashleigh Barty’s quest to win the Australian Open title ended when she was beaten by American Sofia Kenin. Around 40 minutes until Federer and Djokovic are expected on court. Federer was spotted earlier today with strapping on his right thigh and practised indoors. But the 38-year-old is still scheduled to play. Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Roger Federer’s semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

