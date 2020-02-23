Novak Djokovic has plan to ruin potential Roger Federer swansong in the summer

Novak Djokovic has confirmed another tournament to his schedule in the 2020 season.

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to represent Serbia at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer. The world No 1 has only managed one bronze medal in the men’s singles at the Olympics during his career.

An Olympic gold medal in the men’s singles is the only significant title missing from Djokovic’s illustrious career so far. In 2008, Djokovic was beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal the semi-final before he defeated American James Blake for the third-place prize. But since then the Olympics have proven to be a frustrating affair for the 17-time Grand Slam champion. In 2012, Djokovic lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze medal match after losing to Andy Murray in the semi-finals.

And 2016 proved even more shocking as the No 1 seed lost to the Argentine once again in the first round. The tournament, held every four years, can often be a strain on tennis athletes with the event taking place in between Wimbledon and the US Open. But the Tokyo 2020 Olympics may well prove to be Djokovic’s last chance of a gold medal as he will be 37 years old by the time the 2024 Olympics take place in Paris. Federer has also confirmed his plans to take part in the summer Olympics as he too bids to win the gold medal for the first time in his career.

But Djokovic has his eyes set on beating Federer to the gold medal in Japan this summer. “I had the honour to win the bronze medal for Serbia in Beijing in 2008, and I feel that the moment has come to win another one,” Djokovic said. “I will give my best to prepare and be at my top level for the Olympics and grand slam tournaments. “I will approach the Olympic games like any other tournament because I see this is as the best way to be in a position to fight for one of the medals.