Novak Djokovic has Rafael Nadal world No 1 ranking incentive before Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic can return to world No 1 if he wins the Australian Open.

Win an eighth Australian Open title and reclaim the title as the best player in the world. That is the prize at stake for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for the Australian Open final.

Djokovic held the world No 1 ranking throughout 2019 season until Rafael Nadal ascended to top spot in November. It was the eighth time in his career that Nadal had become the top-ranked player in the world. But his stay at the top could be short-lived should Djokovic defeat Dominic Thiem on Sunday. The Serbian is third in the all-time list on 275 weeks at the top and is just 35 weeks behind the all-time leader Roger Federer.

It means should Djokovic enjoy another dominant year, he could surpass Federer by the end of the year. If Djokovic overtook Pete Sampras and Federer it would strengthen his bid to be recognised as the greatest player of all time. And Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic believes his achievements over the past decade already put him above Federer and Nadal. “For the past nine years he is, by statistics, by winning Grand Slams, by every… by winning matches, he is by far number one,” Ivanisevic told the Beyond the Baseline podcast.

“What’s going to happen when all three finish their careers? We’ll see. But it’s always you know, maybe you like more Federer, maybe you like more Nadal, and everybody likes different styles. “But they didn’t say bye-bye yet, they’re still going to have a couple of years of playing and a lot of things are going to change, a lot of records are going to be broken and hopefully Novak can do that.” “As a kid Novak was different, different thinking, the way his life developed, the way he is on the court, the way he is off the court. “Also he is a national hero in his country and we [Serbia and Croatia] had problems before and he took me as a coach [anyway].

“His way of thinking is completely free of that. I was always a huge supporter of him before I became his coach. “I was kind of a little surprised when I received this phone call last year to join the team. We always had a good relation and we were friends, but still you know – not because I’m a bad coach, but he was No.1 so I didn’t know why he wants to add some more people in the team.” ALL-TIME MEN’S WEEKS AT WORLD NO 1 LIST Roger Federer – 310 weeks Pete Sampras – 286 weeks Novak Djokovic – 275 weeks Ivan Lendl – 270 weeks Jimmy Connors – 268 weeks Rafael Nadal – 209 weeks John McEnroe – 170 weeks Björn Borg – 109 weeks Andre Agassi – 101 weeks Lleyton Hewitt – 80 weeks

