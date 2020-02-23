Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer theory on Grand Slam goals following Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is closing in on Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record after winning the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic believes he and Rafael Nadal are partly responsible for Roger Federer’s ambitions to keep performing at the highest level. The ‘Big Three’ have continued to dominate Grand Slams having won the last 13 between them.

Djokovic in particular has been in terrific form in recent years having won five of the last seven. It puts the Serbian within three Grand Slam titles of equalling Federer’s all-time record of 20, with Nadal sitting on 19. The rivalry between the legendary trio has resulted in some blockbuster matches over the years and will go down in history as one of the most iconic eras in men’s tennis. That era could soon be coming to an end though with Federer turning 39 in August.

The Swiss tennis star has repeatedly knocked back questions over his retirement, insisting he still feels capable of competing at the highest level. That was none more so evident than at last year’s Wimbledon tournament, when he took Djokovic to five sets in a thrilling final on Centre Court where he agonisingly missed out on Grand Slam No 21. And Djokovic believes Federer’s continued excellence is a result of his two biggest rivals continuing to push him every step of the way. “Roger Federer’s performances at his age deserves every praise,” Djokovic told the media in Belgrade on Tuesday.

“He enjoys himself playing, and such talent is rarely seen in the history of the sport. “At the same time, I think he still has the highest ambitions when it comes to ATP world rankings and Grand Slam titles, and I think that the two of us (Djokovic and Nadal) are his biggest motivation to realise his goals. The same goes for me, absolutely. “The two of them, our matches and our fights, this is what additionally motivates me. “I have been growing up with these guys and shaped them as much as they shaped me.