Novak Djokovic in angry outburst at umpire over shot clock during Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic blasted the umpire during his Australian Open clash with Dominic Thiem.
Novak Djokovic fumed at umpire Damien Dumusois and tapped his shoe during a wild outburst in the Australian Open final.
The Serbian was hit with two time violations in the same game for not serving quick enough.
The world No 2 took more than the allotted 25 seconds and he was penalised after the shot clock ticked down to zero.
His second warning cost him a first serve while he was defending a break point.
And Thiem was then able to take advantage of Djokovic’s second serve to break for a 5-4 lead in the second set.
As both players returned to their court-side seats Djokovic tapped the umpire on his trainers and fumed: “Great job man, especially in the second one.
“You made yourself famous. Well done man. Mission accomplished.”
Thiem went on to serve out the second set to level the scores after Djokovic won the opening set 6-4.
This outburst was not the first time Djokovic lost his cool in the match as he earlier yelled “shut the f**k up” at the crowd after they made noise during a rally.
Thiem headed into the final full of confidence having knocked out world No 1 Rafael Nadal en route.
He also had a brilliant recent record against Djokovic having won four of their last five matches.
But the 26-year-old did not think that meant for much heading into the final.
“I mean, yeah, it’s true, I won I think more of the last encounters than he did,” Thiem said.
“But I think it doesn’t count so much. It’s absolutely his comfort zone here.
“He always plays his best tennis in Australia since many, many years.
“So I’m expecting that as well in the finals.
“All I can do is doing my best again, playing great tennis again, and of course take a look at the last matches we had as well in Paris and also London, try to repeat the good stuff what I did there.”