Novak Djokovic in angry outburst at umpire over shot clock during Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic fumed at umpire Damien Dumusois and tapped his shoe during a wild outburst in the Australian Open final.

The Serbian was hit with two time violations in the same game for not serving quick enough.

The world No 2 took more than the allotted 25 seconds and he was penalised after the shot clock ticked down to zero.

His second warning cost him a first serve while he was defending a break point.

And Thiem was then able to take advantage of Djokovic’s second serve to break for a 5-4 lead in the second set.

As both players returned to their court-side seats Djokovic tapped the umpire on his trainers and fumed: “Great job man, especially in the second one.