Novak Djokovic issues Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rallying call at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic wants the Big Three to continue their reign on men’s tennis.

Novak Djokovic has called for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to help keep the Next Gen stars away from winning Grand Slam titles. The world No 2 is the only member of that club still in the Australian Open draw.

Djokovic beat Federer in straight sets today to book his place in the Australian Open final. He will face either Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem – who knocked world No 1 Nadal out of the quarter-finals. For many years the younger players on the tour have been tipped to take over the mantle from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. But the Big Three continue to defy Father Time by dominating all of the major tournaments. Djokovic is left holding the fort in Melbourne this weekend but he has called for his rivals to keep their Grand Slam stronghold in future events.

“I’m going to try my best to prolong their domination in the Grand Slam as much as possible,” Djokovic said. “I’m sure Roger and Rafa would agree. “But it’s going to happen. Whether it’s this year we’re going to have a new Grand Slam champion or next year, but it’s very soon. “Why not? I mean, it’s good for our sport. Of course we need more champions.” Zverev and Thiem have never won a Grand Slam title, but will their inexperience count against them in the final?

“Well, I think there is more advantage to have the experience than disadvantage,” Djokovic added. “I think it’s better obviously coming into the Grand Slam finals to have some experience behind you. “At the same time if you don’t have that experience maybe then you don’t have the expectations or you don’t have the pressure of being in the finals that you need to win. “But I guess when you’re a top player, even though Zverev, for example, has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he’s still expected to be there for already quite a few years.