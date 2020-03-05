Novak Djokovic: John McEnroe opens up on importance of year-end No 1 as Serb eyes record

Novak Djokovic is on course to break the record for weeks at No 1 and go level with Pete Sampras for year-end No 1.

John McEnroe has opened up on why being the year-end No 1 is so important as Novak Djokovic targets a double rankings landmark this season.

Djokovic is the current world No 1 after a sensational start to the season which has seen him win the ATP Cup, Australian Open and Dubai Championships and he also leads the Race to London by a huge 1810 points over Dominic Thiem. Djokovic has now spent 280 weeks at No 1 in his career and can surpass second placed Pete Sampras (286) in April and is projected to beat Roger Federer’s record of 310 in October. And should he finish the year as the year-end No 1, he will go level with Sampras by claiming the top spot for the sixth time. Djokovic has made no secret of the fact that the world No 1 ranking is one of his targets in 2020.

McEnroe was the year-end No 1 on four occasions, as he battled in the same era as Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl. And while promoting the Laver Cup in Boston, which Djokovic could participate in later this year, McEnroe explained why the ranking accolade matters so much. “To look and go, ‘Oh my God, there’s not one person above me it’s not something when I was growing up that I was expecting to happen. “It was quite surprising to look at my name and below it be like Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors.

“It depends on the player, but the most important thing when I was playing was who’s No. 1 at the end of the year. “That was the most important. You were the best overall. Your 12-month results were the best of anyone.” Over the next three weeks, the Serbian can build on his lead in the rankings and speaking after his victory in Dubai, he made clear that strong runs at Indian Wells and Miami were a big goal for him. “I’ve set what my goals are, they’re very clear to me,” Djokovic said.

"I've set what my goals are, they're very clear to me," Djokovic said.

"I'm working towards them. I will try to stay healthy and fit and have possibly [a]great Indian Wells [and]Miami. "It hasn't happened for the past three years for me there. I'm really motivated to do well. "Also, a lot of points [are]up for grabs there for me." ATP TOUR YEAR-END NO 1 (2000-2020) 2019 – Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2018 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2017 – Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2016 – Andy Murray (Great Britain) 2015 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2014 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2013 – Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2012 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2011 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2010 – Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2009 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2008 – Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2007 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2006 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2005 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2004 – Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2003 – Andy Roddick (U.S.) 2002 – Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 2001 – Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 2000 – Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)

