Novak Djokovic losing to Dominic Thiem in Australian Open final would be a ‘good thing’

John McEnroe believes it would be a “good thing” if Dominic Thiem beat Novak Djokovic.

John McEnroe believes Dominic Thiem upsetting Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final could be good for the future of tennis.

World No 5 Thiem is the underdog for his showdown with the 16-time Grand Slam champion. However, the Austrian has won four of his last five meetings against Djokovic which will provide him hope of winning his first ever major tournament. For well over a decade Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic have dominate all of the Grand Slams. But a changing of the guard could be signaled if Thiem shocks the world No 2. “We have been waiting and waiting,” McEnroe told Channel Nine. “Is it ever going to happen?

“A word that is used a lot is belief but these young kids just haven’t had that. “Mainly these three guys are the best guys that ever lived, this is the first problem. “And then you have to win best of five. And then you have to beat two or three of them to win one of these things. “Look, I have a lot of respect for Novak but to have a slight change of the guard would be a good thing.

“Of course he is going to be pumped up playing the final but this is a very tall order. “I think it is 60-40 in favour of Novak.” Thiem has often been dubbed the heir to Nadal on clay because that is the surface he has enjoyed most of his success. However, McEnroe thinks there have been some substantial changes to the 26-year-old’s game.