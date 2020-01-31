Novak Djokovic makes Roger Federer injury claim after Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic puts his slow start down to Roger Federer’s injury.
Novak Djokovic claims he was too focused on checking out Roger Federer’s injury at the start of their Australian Open semi-final which made his own level drop.
World No 3 Federer was carrying a groin problem from his previous win over Tennys Sandgren and practiced privately for the past two day.
It meant Djokovic was unsure on his opponent’s condition which distracted him from his own game plan.
Federer got an early break and was serving for the first set when Djokovic finally got his act together and went on to record a straight-sets win.
“He started off really well and I was nervous at the beginning,” the Serbian said.
“I just want to say respect to Roger for coming out tonight, he was obviously hurt and wasn’t even close to his best in terms of movement.
“Respect for coming out and trying his best all the way through.
“It was probably not exactly the right mindset from my side I was looking at how he was moving and it results in me 1-4 down.
“I managed to dig my way back in the first set and it was very important. Mentally I relaxed a bit after that and could have swung through the ball a bit more.”
Djokovic is through to the final where he takes on either Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem.
And the 33-year-old has explained why no youngster has won a Grand Slam title in recent years.
“When you are young you want everything right away, there is no waiting,” he said.
“Of course you dream of becoming a world top player and Dominic Thiem and Alex Zverev are some of the best young players that play this game.
“They have high goals and ambitions without a doubt. They have the potential to be there.
“The one thing I was lacking was patience and trusting the process a little bit more.
“At times I was rushing the small details.
“But that’s how you learn. You can’t be perfect from a young age.”