Novak Djokovic net worth: How much will Djokovic earn from Australian Open final?

Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final today – but how much will the Serbian earn and what is his net worth?

Novak Djokovic defended his Australian Open title against Austria’s Dominic Thiem. The Serbian collected an impressive £2.2million for his victory over Rafael Nadal in last year’s final.

By retaining his crown, Djokovic will earn a whopping £3.17m ($4.12m). The 32-year-old got the better of Thiem over five sets, eventually winning 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Following Djokovic’s latest victory, fans took to social media to share their reactions. One fans wrote on Twitter: “Novak Djokovic wins his 8th #AusOpen and 17th Grand Slam title.

“He’s just three behind Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20.” Another commented: “Spectacular stuff from Novak Djokovic this entire #AusOpen, including tonight. “He just finds another level. And another and another. A 17th major title. Phenomenal.” A third added: “You silenced all of them! I am so thankful and blessed to live in era of Novak Djokovic. I feel so honoured.”

A fourth wrote: “Djokovic is now 17-9 in Grand Slam finals. Also, tomorrow he is number one again.” How much is Novak Djokovic worth? Djokovic has made approximately £107million in prize money alone since turning professional in 2003. The 32-year-old’s income is bolstered further by sponsorship deals with Lacoste, Head, ASICS and watchmaker Seiko. Overall, Djokovic’s wealth is estimated to be around £179m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How does Novak Djokovic spend his fortune? Djokovic’s car collection reportedly contains BMW, Mercedes and Audi vehicles. He has often been spotted in the Audi R8 model, worth approximately £125,000. In 2009, Djokovic splashed $2.5m (£2.04m) on a luxurious Manhattan yacht but it’s not known if he still owns it. As for properties, the tennis icon owns houses in Monte Carlo, New York, Miami and his native Serbia.

