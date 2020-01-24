Novak Djokovic opens up on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal relationship at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic says Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s relationship has changed over recent years.

Novak Djokovic has opened up on how Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s relationship has developed in recent years.

The world No 2 came onto the scene a few years after his two biggest rivals established themselves as the most promising youngsters in the world. And that has led to problems winning over some supporters who had already set their hearts on Federer and Nadal. As the trio began their Grand Slam title fight there were some strained relations – but they have gotten stronger as years have gone by. “Well, there is always a respect, I think, between the two of them,” Djokovic said. “I think me included in the mix. “There was always tremendous respect that we have for each other.

“I think that their contrast of styles in the game and what they have managed to achieve is unbelievable, and it’s historical. “So obviously their rivalry was always very special because of the contrast of the styles of play and the way they are as personalities. “Their relationship, I mean, I don’t know how close or not close they are really off the court. “But one thing that I see from the side is that there always has been a mutual respect.

“Of course at the beginning of their rivalry, the things seemed a little bit different than they are now. “I think they both matured as players, as people. I think their relationship also, as well.” Djokovic was speaking after booking his place in the Australian Open fourth round with a comfortable win over Yoshihito Nishioka. The 32-year-old had a stunning serving match and he hopes the new-found level will aid him in the later rounds.

“I mean, you can always improve. I think that’s the beauty of the sport,” he explained. “I think in terms of service rhythm that I have at the moment, winning percentage from the first serves is really high. “So that’s probably as best as my serve can actually be in the moment, which I’m very pleased with. “It allows me to go quicker through my games and win more dominantly my service games and put additional pressure on the service games of my opponents. That’s definitely something that’s useful going towards the second week of the Grand Slam.