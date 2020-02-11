Novak Djokovic overcomes Dominic Thiem brilliance to win eighth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic is the Australian Open champion for the eighth time.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS DOMINIC THIEM LIVE

Novak Djokovic fought back from two sets to one down against Dominic Thiem to win a record-extending eighth Australian Open title. Djokovic was the heavy going into the match and made a fast start as he broke Thiem in his opening service game and though the Austrian fought back to get level he was broken again in the 10th game to lose the set 6-4. But Thiem raised his level to win the second and third set as Djokovic appeared to be struggling physically. After going off court for treatment, Djokovic responded and took the fourth set 6-3 to force a deciding set. The momentum was back in Djokovic’s favour and he broke Thiem to lead 2-1 in the fifth set before saving two break points in the next game. Thiem battled hard to keep it to one break and give himself a chance but Djokovic served out the victory 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to win the title and a 17th Grand Slam trophy.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS DOMINIC THIEM LIVE Thiem forehand winner to start the game. Djokovic ace, 15-15. Thiem forehand long, 30-15. Thiem backhand wide, 40-15. Two championship points. Thiem forehand wide, Djokovic drop shot into the net, 30-0. Heavy topspin serve by Thiem catches out Djokovic, 40-15. Djokovic backhand long. One last chance for Thiem to break coming up. Djokovic forehand into the net after a 28 shot rally, 0-15. Thiem hits back-to-back returns into the net. Djokovic pumps his fist to his support team as he moves to just one game away from the title. Stunning Djokovic backhand down the line, 15-30. Thiem ace, 30-30. Super point by Thiem to hang with Djokovic in a gruelling rally and finish with a smash winner. Thiem forehand long, deuce. Thiem backhand into the net, break point Djokovic. Big serve from Thiem. Ace from Thiem. Well played Thiem as he survives another game when Djokovic’s return goes wide. Clinical service game from Djokovic as he holds to love. He’s looking unstoppable at the moment. Can Thiem one last bit of energy to respond?

Thiem backhand into the net, 0-15. Djokovic nets a backhand, 30-15. Lovely backhand down the line by Thiem, 40-15. But Djokovic doesn’t give up and pulls it back to deuce. But credit to Thiem, who hangs on again. The Austrian is on the ropes but isn’t going down yet. Thiem forehand long, 30-15. Huge shots from Thiem to break through Djokovic’s defences. Djokovic backhand into the net, break point for Thiem. Thiem forehand into the net, deuce. Djokovic backhand into the net, second break point for Thiem. Thiem backhand long after Djokovic approaches the net. And Djokovic survives to extend his lead. Thiem pushes a forehand long, 30-30. Massive point coming up now. Thiem forehand into the net, break point Djokovic. Thiem forehand error and Djokovic breaks. After the struggles in sets two and three, Djokovic looks completely back to his usual self. Can Thiem find a response? Thiem forehand wide to start the game. But a good response to lead 30-15. Then a backhand winner from the fifth seed. And he gets back on track when Djokovic puts a backhand long. Djokovic volley winner then a forehand winner, 30-0. Thiem puts a forehand return long, three set points. And then ace. Thiem forehand into the net and then a double fault, 15-40. Two break points. Thiem saves the first with a forehand winner. Thiem forehand long. Djokovic breaks. Big serve from Djokovic, 30-15. And he continues his fine serving to lead this set Thiem forehand long then Djokovic puts one of his own too far, 15-15. Big serve down the T by Thiem, 40-30. Thiem backhand into the net after a slice backhand duel. A sensational rally ends with a Thiem smash winner. And he holds again when Djokovic nets a backhand. Djokovic holds to love and is looking very much revived in this set. All out attack and aggression from Thiem to get Djokovic on the run. And he finishes the game with an ace. The Austrian is full of confidence right now.

Djokovic forehand into the tramline, 30-30. Then he pushes a forehand long, break point Thiem. Djokovic volley winner, deuce. Then another. The seven-time champs scrapes through again. So much tension right now. Thiem remains remarkably composed as he holds out to 15 again. But Djokovic seems to be looking more like his old self again. There was a five-minute gap in play as Djokovic left the court. Not sure why he left but he was escorted by tournament officials. Doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with him as he fires back-to-back forehand winners down the line, 40-15. Thiem forehand winner, 40-30. But Djokovic hangs on when Thiem nets a forehand on the stretch. Thiem flies forward and hits a drive forehand winner, 15-15. Djokovic return long, 30-15. Thiem forehand long, 30-30. Thiem forehand winner, set point. Thiem forehand into the net. Deuce. Thiem needs two smashes but gets the job done, second set point. Thiem double fault. Djokovic return long, third set point. Djokovic backhand return winner, deuce. Djokovic smash winner, break point. Djokovic return long. Djokovic pulls a backhand wide, fourth set point. Djokovic backhand into the net, THIEM IS A SET AWAY FROM HIS FIRST GRAND SLAM. Djokovic keeps his hopes alive with a hold to 15. Will Thiem hold his nerve? Djokovic is seen by the tournament medic. Apparently he told them he’s feeling tired. One person who is feeling fresh is Thiem and he holds to love with a lovely backhand winner down the line. Much better game by Djokovic as he holds to 15 with a backhand winner. But you get the impression Thiem checked out of that game to rest his legs a little bit. Djokovic forehand into the net, 15-15. Thiem double fault, 15-30. Defensive sliced forehand from Djokovic flies long. Great lob by Thiem which Djokovic didn’t even move for. And then an ace. Double break consolidated. Fifth Djokovic double fault, 0-30. Thiem backhand winner down the line, two break points. Djokovic saves the first. Djokovic forehand into the net, double break for Thiem. Incredible scenes. Thiem with a wild backhand, 0-30. Djokovic then hits a sloppy backhand into the net and then puts a return long. Unreal drop shot by Djokovic and he finishes with a volley winner. Break point Djokovic. Huge Thiem backhand down the line. Deuce. Djokovic forehand return into the net and Thiem consolidates a big hold.

Thiem volley winner, 30-30. Big Thiem forehand down the line and Djokovic puts a defensive backhand into the net. Thiem has a chance at breaking for his forehand clips the net and flies wide. Second break point chance as Djokovic puts a forehand long. And Thiem breaks again when Djokovic hits a backhand into the tramlines. Big Thiem serve, 30-0. Thiem forehand winner, 40-0. Three set points. Djokovic saves the first but then goes long with a backhand. Game on in Melbourne. Djokovic double fault, 15-30. Djokovic gets a time violation as he prepares to serve and then nets a backhand drop shot. Two break points for Thiem. Another violation and Djokovic has to hit a second serve. He then goes long with forehand. Thiem break. Thiem’s forehand is just wide, 15-30. Gorgeous drop shot from Thiem, 30-30. Then a forehand winner. But he goes long with a forehand and then nets a backhand. Break point Djokovic. Thiem backhand long and Djokovic gets back level. Huge game. Djokovic went on the attack and gets the reward. Djokovic seems to have refocused and is dominating from the back of the court again. Thiem seems to be in energy conservation mode. Thiem smash winner, 30-15. Thiem double fault, 30-40. Break point for Djokovic. Wonderful forehand winner by Thiem. Deuce. And Thiem hangs on to maintain the break. And the fans are delighted. Djokovic gets back on track with a hold to 15. The Serbian easily pushes Thiem around with his backhand. Djokovic forehand long, 30-0. Thiem is suddenly dancing all over the court and reaches a Djokovic drop shot then puts away a smash. And he holds to win three games in a row when another drop shot is wide. Huge Thiem backhand winner flies past Djokovic, 15-30. Djokovic responds with a big serve and forehand winner, 30-all. Djokovic double fault. Break point Thiem. Second set point for Thiem as Djokovic puts a forehand into the net after Thiem attacks. Djokovic forehand winner to save break point. Third break point as Djokovic’s forehand goes wide. Djokovic double fault. And Thiem breaks. Wow.

Good response by Thiem as he holds to love with his sixth ace of the match. Only an hour has gone in this match. Another ruthlessly comfortable service hold by Djokovic. Stamping his authority all over this match. Thiem has an uphill task now. Thiem hits a wild backhand, 0-30. Thiem smash winner, 30-30. Thiem puts a forehand long, set point Djokovic. 19 shot rally ends with Djokovic going long with a forehand. Thiem sliced backhand into the net, second set point. Thiem double fault. Terrible end to the set. Djokovic blows up at the crowd telling them to “Shut the f**k up” after some calling out during a point. But he regains his composure to wrestle back some of the momentum and force Thiem to serve to stay in the set. Djokovic forehand winner, 30-30. Thiem forehand wide, break point Djokovic. Thiem saves it with a volley winner. And he holds to get ready. Djokovic forehand wide, 15-30. Thiem forehand winner after 24 shot rally. Two break points. Djokovic backhand into the net. Thiem gets back level. Thiem ace, 40-0. He then nets a backhand, 40-30. And then a forehand, deuce. Nice forehand winner from Thiem. And he survives another game. Djokovic races to 40-0 but then puts a forehand long. And responds with a devastating backhand up the line. Djokovic is peppering the baseline and pushing Thiem further and further back. A forehand winner from Djokovic makes it deuce. Lovely point by the two players ends with a Thiem volley winner. And the Austrian gets on the board when Djokovic nets a backhand after a big forehand from Thiem. Super serving by Djokovic to start the match. Thiem is yet to get going and seems to be a bit overawed by the occasion.

Thiem makes a fast start, racing to 40-15. Excellent backhand return by Djokovic to make it 40-30. Thiem then goes long with a forehand after a long rally. Break point Djokovic after another long point. And the world No 2 makes the perfect start when Thiem nets a forehand. Ominous from the defending champion Thiem gets his first point on the board when his backhand pass is too hot for Djokovic. But the Serbian responds with back-to-back aces to win the opening game. Djokovic and Thiem walk out for their match with Australian firefighters greeting them. Lovely moment. Speaking on Eurosport, John McEnroe predicts Djokovic to win in four. Mats Wilander feels Djokovic is the 80/20 favourite. Djokovic had an extra day’s rest compared to Thiem. Djokovic has also spent just 12 hours and 29 minutes on court. While Thiem has spent nearly six hours more – 18 hours and 24 minutes. Breaking down Djokovic’s defences is arguably the hardest task in tennis. And Thiem knows that he will need to take risks if he wants to be successful. “I think I have to keep a good balance. Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, hit that line perfectly in London,” Thiem said. “But for sure he’s the favourite. He’s won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one. I’m feeling good on the court. I’m playing great tennis. So [I’ll] try to be at my absolute best on Sunday.” Dominic Thiem is traditionally known as a clay-court player but has developed into a player for all surfaces. And Djokovic is full of praise for his development: He said: “Dominic won our last match we played against each other, a close one in London,” Djokovic said. “He played a terrific match against Rafa. I watched that. Definitely one of the best players in the world. Deserves to be where he is. “It seems like he’s improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces.” Novak Djokovic – 7 Roger Federer – 6 Roy Emerson – 6 Andre Agassi – 4 Jack Crawford – 4 Ken Rosewall – 4 Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

