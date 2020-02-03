Novak Djokovic reveals health scare after winning Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic has explained why he took a medical timeout during his Australian Open final win over Dominic Thiem. The Serbian battled for four hours to secure the 17th Grand Slam title of his career.

Djokovic and Thiem went the distance on Rod Laver Arena in a closely-fought affair which was full of twists and turns.

But it was the experienced world No 2 who found that extra level when it mattered the most.

However, Djokovic was rocked after the third set and needed to leave the court for a medical timeout.

It was unclear at the time what the issue was but the 32-year-old has now revealed he was feeling dizzy during his serving motion.

“I didn’t have any injuries, it is strange to me,” Djokovic told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine.