Novak Djokovic rubbishes Australian Open concerns ahead of Tatsuma Ito clash

Novak Djokovic has moved to dispel rumours he is fatigued at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic says he is 100 per cent fit and confident of defending his Australian Open title. The world No 2 was the only member of the Big Three to drop a set in his opening match.

Djokovic beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 on Monday and there were thoughts he was feeling the effects of a brilliant run at the ATP Cup. Serbia lifted the trophy at the inaugural international team event and Djokovic won all six of his matches. Several pundits have expressed concerns that the 16-time Grand Slam winner may be tired and that led to the first-round wobble. But Djokovic insists he is feeling fine ahead of his battle with Tatsuma Ito this morning. “Not at all. I don’t feel it,” Djokovic told a small group of journalists at Melbourne Park regarding his potential fatigue.

“I was exhausted right after but I had seven days to recover and kept my training sessions nice and short and intense. “I did what I needed to do to maintain the level. I am pleased with the way I played and pleased with the way I feel. “The good thing about a Grand Slam is that you always have a day to recover. It’s not the first time I am in this situation so I am looking forward to the next round.” Struff was one of the highest ranked players Djokovic could have faced in the first round.

But the 32-year-old is glad he was not given an easy start to the tournament. “I actually like tough first rounds in the Grand Slams,” he explained. “Historically I have had a lot of success at Grand Slams when I have had tough opponents in the first round. “It gets me going and I have to be alert and a high level. I think I was. Of course you can always play better but I always expect myself to play better as the tournament progresses. “It was a good match up and I am glad with how I overcame that challenge.”