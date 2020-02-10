Novak Djokovic ‘surprised’ by Roger Federer at Australian Open

Boris Becker says Novak Djokovic was surprised by Roger Federer during their Australian Open clash.

Novak Djokovic was surprised by how well Roger Federer started their Australian Open semi-final clash, according to Boris Becker. Djokovic won the tie in straight sets and faces Dominic Thiem in the final this morning.

However, Becker reckons the Serbian was caught off guard by Federer in the early exchanges. The Swiss star did not train ahead of the semi-final due to a groin injury sustained against Tennys Sandgren. Djokovic was trailing 4-1 in the first set before he began to click into gear. And Becker reckons the 16-time Grand Slam champion was in shock at the condition of his opponent. “As for Roger Federer, get this: he has played 1512 matches in his career and never retired hurt,” Becker wrote in his column for the India Times.

“Kudos to him for coming out and playing even though he was far from fit. “Even Djokovic seemed surprised to see how well Federer played at the start.” World No 2 Djokovic admitted after the tie that he was struggling to figure out Federer in the opening set. “Well, I was trying to focus on myself, been told by the team as well to kind of prioritise my own things rather than really thinking about how he’s feeling or how he’s going to move, how he’s going to play,” Djokovic said.

“But it’s easier said than done. When I was on the court at the beginning, I was really paying too much attention on his movement, what he was really doing. “I wasn’t in the right balance. I wasn’t hitting the ball. I wasn’t executing the shots the way I wanted it. “It resulted with a 4-1 deficit and Love-40. I was just fortunate to serve well at those moments. “I think throughout the entire match, that was probably the best shot I had in the game. It got me out of the trouble several times. “After clinching the first set, which was crucial, I think I relaxed more and kind of started swinging through the ball better. I felt more in control of the match in the second and third set.