Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE stream: How to watch Dubai Championships final

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas meet at the Dubai Championships and Express Sport bring you details on how to watch the match.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

The top two seeds at the Dubai Championships meet in the final as world No 1 Novak Djokovic takes on ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic is aiming to win a fifth title in Dubai and continue his outstanding start to the season.

The Serbian has won his last 20 singles matches which includes success at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. On Friday, for the umpteenth time, he demonstrated his character and resilience to overcome an error-strewn start and three match points against Gael Monfils. “It’s like being on the edge of a cliff,” said Djokovic. “You know there is no way back so you have to jump over and try to find a way to survive I guess and pray for the best and believe that you can make it, that there is something that is going to help you. “That’s one of the things that I feel at the moment. Okay, one point away, one shot away. There is no going back. This is it. I accept the situation and try to make the most out of it.”

In 2019, Tsitsipas was beaten by Roger Federer in the final and is targeting his third career win over Djokovic in the final. “He’s in really good form and shape. He’s been playing great tennis. Everybody has seen what he did at the Australian Open,” said Tsitsipas. “For sure, I’m going to have to bring the best out of my game and reduce my mistakes and in general reduce everything, stay aggressive like today I would say. “It’s going to take something extra for me to beat him tomorrow. I’m going to try and seek that.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC – ROUTE TO THE DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL First Round: beat Malek Jaziri 6-1 6-2 Second Round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-1 Quarter-Final: beat (7) Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-2 Semi-Final: beat (3) Gael Monfils 2-6 7-6 6-1 Final: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

