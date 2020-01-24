Novak Djokovic wife: Who is Jelena Djokovic? Is she at Australian Open 2020?

Novak Djokovic defends his title at the Australian Open – but who is his wife Jelena and do they have children?

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open last year with a straight-sets victory over Rafael Nadal in the final. Reflecting on that victory, the Serbian feels it was his best performance in a Grand Slam final.

“In terms of performance and quality of tennis, last year’s final against Rafa was probably the best one I had,” Djokovic said ahead of this year’s Australian Open. “Rafa was in great form, he hadn’t dropped a set the entire tournament and the way I played was just amazing. “I was very proud and obviously I’ve been trying to remember that and trying to relive those memories. “It’s one of those days where everything just works perfectly. You’re in the flow and you’re just playing your best.”

Djokovic is regularly cheered on at his matches by his wife. But who is she and what do we know about her? Who is Novak Djokovic’s wife? Jelena Djokovic (née Ristic) started dating the tennis star in 2005, two years after he turned pro, and they have been together ever since. They reportedly met in school and were engaged in September 2013 before getting married less than a year later.

After the announcement, Djokovic said: “I’m very happy. I love. I am loved. “That’s the nicest thing you can experience as a human in my eyes.” Their wedding took place at the Aman Sveti Stefan resort in Montenegro. Wife Jelena is the director of the Novak Djokovic Charity Foundation which aims to enhance the Serbian education system to improve the lives of children. Through the foundation, the couple have completed 37 projects and have 55 volunteers.

Jelena studied at the International University of Monaco and at Bocconi University. How many children do they have? Djokovic and his wife have two children together. Their first child, Stefan, was born in October 2014. Three years later, Djokovic confirmed he was a father again, when the pair announced the arrival of their daughter Tara in September 2017.

