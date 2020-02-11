Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open title with dramatic Dominic Thiem victory

Novak Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final.

Novak Djokovic won the 17th Grand Slam title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a dramatic Australian Open final. The Serbian had to show the ultimate spirit and resolve to get the job done in a grueling four-hour battle which was full of twists and turns.

The packed-out Rod Laver Arena were longing for one of those great underdog stories as they got behind Thiem from the off. It is not unusual for Djokovic to play in a hostile environment as he never gets the same support as long-term rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And although he did have pockets of his own supporters dotted around Melbourne Park’s centre court, the majority sided with his opponent. “Shut the f**k up,” Djokovic screamed at the crowd after they made noise during a rally, one of the many occasions where his patience was pushed to the limit. But the eight-time Australian Open champion managed to hold it together to move to within three Grand Slam titles of Federer’s record.

It looked like it was going to be business as usual for Djokovic when he broke in just the second game after Thiem put a forehand into the net. But the 26-year-old settled into the match and came up with some massive winners in the seventh game to earn his first breakpoints – which were converted when Djokovic fired a backhand into the net. Thiem had to save a set point while serving at 5-4 but he then delivered a double fault to gift his opponent the first set. Djokovic returned the favour in the third game of the second set when he served a double fault while attempting to fend off a breakpoint.

The 32-year-old started to turn the screw to get himself back into the set and the pressure paid off when Thiem lashed a backhand wide for 4-4. In the following game chaos ensued as Djokovic was twice hit with a time violation for going over the allotted 25 seconds inbetween points. The world No 2 was docked his first delivery while attempting to save a crucial breakpoint and Thiem punished the ‘second’ serve. At the change of ends, and before Thiem served out the second set, Djokovic patted umpire Damien Dumusois on his trainers and shouted: “Great job man, especially in the second one.