Novak Djokovic yells ‘shut the f**k up’ at Australian Open crowd during Dominic Thiem tie

World No 5 Thiem had the majority of the support on Rod Laver Arena as they hoped for an upset. Djokovic is no stranger to a hostile atmosphere and his frustration spilled over in the ninth game when he won a point to go 30-love ahead. “Shut the f**k up!” the world No 2 screamed at the spectators after Thiem’s shot landed in the tramlines. The umpire quickly moved to warn those inside Melbourne Park’s centre court to be mindful of their conduct and to not make any noise during the play. Djokovic went on to win the first set 6-4 after Thiem served a double fault on set point.

The Serbian is the favourite to win the title having never lost any of his previous seven finals in Melbourne. That meant Thiem could enter the final with the pressure off. “I think I have to keep a good balance. Of course, I have to risk a lot,” the Austrian said ahead of the clash. “I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, hit that line perfectly in London.

“Of course, going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. “But for sure he’s the favorite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one. “I mean, I’m feeling good on the court. I’m playing great tennis. So try to be at my absolutely best on Sunday.” However, Thiem would have been full of confidence having beaten Djokovic in four of their five previous meetings.