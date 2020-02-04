Novak Djokovic’s coach issues stern Roger Federer message: I don’t want to see that again

Novak Djokovic could face Roger Federer in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic has warned the Serbian about keeping his concentration should he face Roger Federer in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion showed his world class fighting spirit to save two match points in the Wimbledon final victory over Federer last summer. But during the pair’s ATP Finals clash in November Federer got his revenge with a straight-sets win which ended Djokovic’s hopes of securing the year-end world No 1. Federer and Djokovic could meet in Melbourne on Thursday if they get past their respective quarter-final opponents, Tennys Sandgren and Milos Raonic. And Ivanisevic has told his star he does not want to see a repeat of the performance at London’s O2 Arena should the two legends go head-to-head for the 50th time in their careers. “First of all, they have to win today,” Ivanisevic said. “Let’s say Novak has not easy opponent. He never lost to him, but Milos is playing very good tennis. He’s serving huge. Nothing to lose.

“I think ATP Cup helped Novak a lot, help him. Because the way he finished last year, for his standards, was I don’t say poorly, but the match against Roger he didn’t show up, mentally he didn’t show up. He was a little bit down. “The ATP Cup really lift him. I mean, thanks to the other two guys, [Dusan] Lajovic and [Viktor] Troicki who help him. But he played unbelievable. The Serbian community, the support they had, was unbelievable. “That game, he has confidence, but positive energy. He needed that positive energy. You could see that he’s playing every match better and better here. “But today is going to be completely different match because there’s not going to be too many rallies.

“Still I think if that match comes up in the semis going to be completely different match than the one we saw in Wimbledon, and especially the one we saw in ATP Finals. I don’t want to see that again. “I think Novak, they play a couple of times here, and Novak beat him every time. But let’s see. “Let’s see this day goes through and then we can think about what will happen on Thursday.” Djokovic has breezed through the opening stages of the Australian Open and his serving has notably improved since the off-season.