Novak Djokovic’s coach wants Rafael Nadal to beat Roger Federer Grand Slam record

Goran Ivanisevic has backed Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to surpass Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record.

The Swiss star has won 20 major tournaments, which is one more than Nadal and four greater than Djokovic. All three of the world’s best players are through to the Australian Open quarter-finals as they look to continue their stronghold on men’s tennis. And former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic has tipped his player to continue battling for the biggest titles for many years to come. “My challenge as a coach is to stay in the team with Novak and try and witness for him to be the best tennis player in the history of tennis,” Ivanisevic said. “Last nine years he’s by far, by statistics, in every part, Grand Slams, winning matches, Masters 1000, he’s by far the best.

“Still missing couple of Grand Slams. I think he’s going to get there. How many, I don’t know. I hope him and Nadal, they break 20. “They push each other, they make each other better players. “For the reason I am here, for the reason he chose me, hopefully I going to witness making the greatest tennis player in the history of our sport.” Ivanisevic was speaking to the media at the Australian Open after being indicted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

And the Croatian reflected on some of the highlights of his career including his Grand Slam title triumph and rising to No 2 in the world rankings. “Definitely Wimbledon. Even those Wimbledon that I lost,” he said of his favourite memory. “When I go back, for sure I will play some differently. That one, 2001, it makes it more sweet. Olympic Games ’92. There are a lot of regrets, but maybe I do a lot of things different. “In the end the journey was very interesting. My fans, they were supportive. We had the good relation. They didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what to expect.