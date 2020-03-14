Novak Djokovic’s secret to stunning unbeaten streak theory raised by Paul Annacone

Novak Djokovic has won his last 21 tennis matches and been the best in the world this year.

Novak Djokovic’s 21 match unbeaten streak has been helped by his ability to successfully deal with his emotions. That is the view of respected coach and Tennis Channel Analyst Paul Annacone.

Djokovic is currently on another of his long winning runs after starting the 2020 season in fine form. Since losing to Roger Federer at the ATP Finals last November, Djokovic has won every singles match he’s played at the Davis Cup, ATP Cup, Australian Open and the Dubai Championship. Due to a six-week suspension of the ATP Tour because of the coronavirus pandemic, Djokovic won’t able to add to his run until most likely May at the Madrid Open. Nevertheless the world No 1 will be fired up as he builds towards the French Open.

Djokovic is well known for wearing his heart on his sleeve whether he’s playing individually or in a team environment. And Annacone believes that the way Djokovic deals with his emotions sets him apart. “Some players have emotions and they let those emotions overwhelm them and it becomes a detriment,” he said. “But Novak is one of the masters of using the emotion to drive him.

“He had a struggle in the fall when they were unable to win the Davis Cup, he comes back and wins the ATP Cup and I wondered what would happen at the Australian Open. “Would he have let down after the ATP Cup because of such a high emotion? “He had a little bit of a hiccup in the middle of the [Australian Open] final but what do great players do? “They find a way to settle in, get back and do what they do best.