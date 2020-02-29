Nowhere does the virus spread faster

DThe number of cases of infection with the novel corona virus in South Korea has increased by almost 600 within 24 hours. As the health authorities said on Saturday, 594 new cases were added overnight. So far, 2931 people have contracted the causative agent of Covid-19 – more than anywhere else outside of China, where the origin of the lung disease is suspected. The number of deaths associated with the virus has increased by three to 16 to date.

The majority of the new cases continue to focus on the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding region. 476 of the new infections alone were recorded in Daegu. There is the greatest accumulation of cases among followers of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The authorities expect the number of cases to continue to skyrocket over the next few days as all of the more than 200,000 sect members in South Korea are to be tested for the virus. The organization also has connections to China.

Since the government announced the highest warning level for infectious diseases last Sunday, the authorities have been trying above all to limit the spread in Daegu.