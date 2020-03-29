NRA fires back after Dem calls disabled cancer survivor’s gun video ‘sickening’

The National Rifle Association has been branded ‘sickening’ by Democrats after the gun rights organization published a video encouraging people to stockpile weapons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-minute long video features breast-cancer survivor Carletta Whiting who is also disabled.

During the course of the video she speaks of her worry that the government will eventually ‘lose control’ and not be able to protect individual citizens, and urges people to arm themselves.

In Whiting’s video, she argues that just stocking up with food will not be enough.

‘I know from history how quickly society breaks down during a crisis, and we’ve never faced anything like this before, and never is the Second Amendment more important than during public unrest.

‘What’s in my control is how I defend myself if things go from bad to worse,’ Whiting states in the alarming video.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut said it was ‘sickening’ that the NRA was urging gun-owners to not only stockpile food but weapons as well.

‘Mainstream gun owners have left the NRA, so now they’re reduced to telling people to stockpile assault weapons, instead of food, to get ready for the coming Coronavirus civil war,’ Murphy tweeted. ‘So sickening.’

The NRA was quick to respond and declared Murphy’s attack to be part of Democrats efforts to strip Americans of their gun rights.

‘Sen. Murphy is either being intentionally disingenuous or is obtuse,’ the NRA’s director of media relations, Amy Hunter, told Fox News. ‘Carletta Whiting is one of millions of Americans who feel vulnerable and who know that when crime happens, the police are minutes away — despite their best intentions.

‘Right now, anti-gun politicians are using the pandemic to try and strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights,’ Hunter said. ‘Meanwhile, gun sales are increasing because good people are worried their government won’t be able to protect them. This is when Americans rely on their Second Amendment rights the most.’

The NRA video showcases other instances when during times of crisis state governments have sought to restrict gun rights such as in New Orleans during hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Whiting is seen in the video firing rounds from her AR-9 rifle.

In an attempt by the NRA to appeal to Democrats, Whiting tells how ‘even liberals in California are lining up because they know the government will not be able to protect them.’

The numbers of American’s buying guns ammunition and body armor appears to have had a sharp increase since the coronavirus became a concern.

In March, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) which is checked every time someone attempts to purchase a firearm was said to have seen three times more checks compared to the same time last year.

Agencies in Colorado and Virginia say they have had almost double the number of background checks being carried out due to gun purchases compared to 2019, according to Fox News.