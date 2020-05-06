NRL in talks after players take pay stand

The NRL’s plan for clubs to return to training next week could hinge on crunch meetings on a new pay deal after leading players dug their heels in.

It is understood a number of high-profile stars on Wednesday night backed the Warriors’ refusal to fly from New Zealand to Australia – where they will have to stay – until they learn what they’ll be paid for completing the rest of the season and whether families will be able to join them.

Teams are currently due to reassemble on Monday, but some players reportedly threatened to stay at home if pay figures aren’t finalised by then.

The simmering development comes as talks between the league and its television networks continue on new broadcast revenues for the revised season, with suggestions that won’t be decided till next week.

It is believed the Rugby League Players Association held talks with members on Thursday morning before meeting with the NRL as they work to quell players’ pay concerns.

RLPA chief executive Clint Newton said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that the issues have yet to be resolved.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the NRL and our members today regarding a range of employment matters that require clarification,” Newton said.

“We have requested further information and clear direction from the NRL and we are committed to continuing to work through this process in good faith.”

The final figure on a player pay cut for the rest of the season remains key.

As it stands, players are guaranteed full pay until the end of May.

Players were reportedly offered a 70 per cent slice on the remainder of their salary earlier this week and that has since been increased to 80 per cent.

Earlier on Thursday, Nine, the NRL’s free-to-air broadcast partner, reported that it is agitating to pay only about 76 per cent of its $118 million due to the league this year after the season was postponed then shortened.

It also claimed pay tv provider Foxtel wants to pay 84 per cent of its $190m annual payment.

Those numbers are in line with the 20 per cent reduction in the normal 25-round regular season the league on Monday locked in for this year.

Clubs have been yet to be told of cuts to their NRL grants.

That includes the Warriors, who the league are planning on flying out of New Zealand on Sunday to begin training while in coronavirus isolation in Tamworth for two weeks.

Further complicating matters is the Warriors are yet to receive an government exemption to enter the country, or train together while in quarantine.

While a charter flight has been booked, the club continues to demand certainty around a number of issues before stepping on a plane.

Chief among the concerns are how much players can expect to be paid, as well as the possible accommodation of families during their indefinite stay.

The Warriors could spend up to six months in NSW should international travel restrictions remain until the grand final in late October.

ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys told AAP earlier this week the Warriors would receive all the information they needed by Sunday.

“It’s all going to plan. We just hope the state government gives us favourable consideration (Tuesday or Wednesday),” V’landys said.

“We’ll get that other information that the Warriors needed to them so we can get them out here on Sunday.”