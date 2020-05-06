NRL sacrifice can boost us: Warriors boss

Warriors boss Cameron George believes the NRL club’s trials and tribulations this season could inject them with a resilience they’ve long been accused of lacking.

A bullish George confirmed the Kiwi club remains committed to crossing the Tasman on Sunday and says all of the uncertainty of the past month followed by a marathon campaign in Australia could be a recipe for success.

“I feel like this has galvanised the mindset of a lot of people in our club. It’s different and maybe that’s what we need. For 25 years the normal approach hasn’t been great success for us,” he told NewsTalk ZB radio station.