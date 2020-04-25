NRL WAG sells hand sanitiser at hefty price amid coronavirus pandemic

The beautician wife of NRL star Justin O’Neill is selling hand sanitiser at a hefty price, despite a shortage in hospitals due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chantelle O’Neill’s cosmetic clinic appears to be capitalising on the pandemic by selling the highly sought after product through her online store, alongside other items such as collagen, anti aging retinol and eye serum.

Mrs O’Neill posted a link on her personal instagram account to a one litre bottle of hand sanitiser costing the customer $199.

‘The Triple A hand sanitiser is new to our collection. It is Australian owned and made. Very high quality,’ she wrote.

In a separate post, she was also promoting a pack of 50 face masks for $85.

When asked about the steep price of the hand sanitiser, Mrs O’Neill told Daily Mail Australia that it was ‘very high quality’.

‘The Triple A hand sanitiser is available in a one litre family pack bottle. Again we offer free postage and handling to all customers,’ she said.

One customer told Daily Mail Australia she was shocked that businesses would try and profit from products that are desperately in need at hospitals across the country.

‘I am sick of people selling protective equipment and hand sanitizer for ridiculous and inflated prices, taking advantage of people’s insecurities and also taking away from our health system when these items can be donated,’ the woman said.

‘Many companies are in financial stress I understand, but we all are. Exploiting the insecurities of one another will get us nowhere.’

Mrs O’Neill said her business had been stocking up on face masks since January, aware of the impact the coronavirus was having on Asia’s beauty industry.

‘As a health and beauty brand we are very proactive. We immediately investigated different opportunities to best adapt our business strategy,’ Mrs O’Neill said.

The beautician said the face masks were purchased from Asia at ‘ridiculously inflated prices’ and that currency exchange increased those costs even further.

‘We have include free postage and shipping to our customers. That leaves a very, very, very little profit,’ she said.

‘Once these masks are sold out we will not be importing any more. I want to stress this was not a profitable exercise.’

Soon after being contacted by Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday morning, Mrs O’Neill reduced the cost of the two products.

She is now selling one litre bottles of hand sanitiser for $99 and face masks for $69.

A similar one litre bottle of Australian made hand sanitiser sells for $13.99 at Amcal pharmacies and $14.99 at Chemist Warehouse.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen similarly hefty prices charged for hand sanitiser at shops across Australia, outraging customers.

At a convenience store in Coogee, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, a 450ml bottle was selling for $50,

‘We told him off this morning, couldn’t believe the price… we thought he’d made a mistake,’ one person said after a photo of the item was shared to Facebook.

Others defended the shop owners, saying: ‘Everyone is just trying to pay the rent. It is not far, it is not nice, but it is happening.’

Mrs O’Neill’s North Queensland Cowboys star husband was confronted with the reality of significant pay cuts for NRL players.

The pay cuts – agreed to by the NRL and Rugby League Player’s Association – will be as much as 87 per cent if the COVID-19 crisis derails the entire 2020 football season.

O’Neill began his career with the Melbourne Storm where he met Chantelle, before a move to North Queensland in 2015.

He represented Queensland in State of Origin in 2016 and 2017, and played Tests for Australia in the Four Nations tournament in 2016.

The couple married that year and have two daughters, Giselle and Kasia.