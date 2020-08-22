NS&I reveals exactly why newer Premium Bonds ‘seem to win more frequently’

NS&I – which stands for National Savings and Investments – is the government-backed savings provider which offers savings options including Premium Bonds. Ahead of the September 2020 prize draw, some may wonder what their chances of winning are.

Once Premium Bonds become eligible, they are entered into each monthly draw. There is still some time to go until the September 2020 prize draw results are revealed, however some may be wondering whether they’ll be a winner this time around.

There are limits when it comes to Premium Bonds – and this includes a minimum investment of £25. At the opposite end of the scale, the maximum holding a person can have is £50,000. Prizes are tax-free, and the payouts range from £25 up to a £1million jackpot. So, should a person have Premium Bonds, how likely is it that they would win a prize?

The current annual prize fund interest rate is 1.40 percent, however Premium Bonds do not offer guaranteed returns or regular income from savings. Instead, Premium Bonds holders get the chance at winning a prize. Currently, the odds of winning for each £1 Bond number stand at 24,500 to one. The Premium Bonds draw machine – which is known as ERNIE – generates random numbers for each monthly draw.

NS&I explains the first one that comes out that matches a Premium Bond number wins the first £1million jackpot, and so on. Nevertheless, NS&I has shared some insight into Premium Bonds results. Under the frequently asked questions on NS&I’s online Adviser Centre, the savings-provider responds to a query about whether the winning Premium Bonds tend to be the ones bought most recently or not. NS&I explains the draw is random, hence the results are not affected by when the bonds were bought.

Nevertheless, there may be a reason as to why it could seem this way. “Each £1 Bond number has an equal chance of winning, regardless of when or where it was bought,” states NS&I. “Over 95 percent of eligible Bonds have been bought since the year 2000. “So even though Premium Bonds have been on sale for over 60 years, this is why newer Bonds seem to win more frequently.