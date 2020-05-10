NSW man accused of 21 child abuse offences

A man from the NSW Hunter region thought he was chatting with a 37-year-old mother when he told her what he wanted to do to her young daughter in sexually-explicit online conversations, police allege.

But NSW Police says the 34-year-old was actually talking to detectives from the child abuse and sex crime squad when he committed online exploitation offences from September 2019.

In addition to his alleged conversations with the mother about her nine-year-old daughter, the man is accused of telling someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl about sex acts he wanted to perform on her.

Police arrested the man on Thursday and searched a Hunter home where they seized a mobile phone and storage devices.

The 34-year-old has been charged with 21 offences including using a carriage service to groom a child under 16 for sex, using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote child abuse, and possessing child abuse material.

He has been refused bail ahead of an expected appearance at Newcastle Local Court on Friday.