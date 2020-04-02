NSW schools will stay open this week

School closure policy splintered across Australia on Monday, with Victoria shutting down its institutions, those in other states staying open, and New South Wales urging parents to keep their children at home and switch to online learning.

The conflicting policies among different governments came amid debate about which policy was best to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the schools will keep operating at least until the first term holidays in three weeks and be reassessed after that, based on updated medical advice.

However she said parents, where possible, should keep their children at home and continue lessons online.

The classrooms would remain open for those children whose parents needed to keep working or who did not have sufficient home internet capacity.

A third of NSW parents last week kept their children at home and made use of online learning capabilities.

‘For practical reasons, in NSW we will encourage parents to keep their children at home to ensure there is one single unit of teaching,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

‘The impact of this will mean there will be a single units of teaching for all teachers.

‘It will not be separate classes for kids at school, it’ll be the one unit of teaching to make it simple and practical.

‘Parents that are workers with no other option, the school is safe for children to attend. No child will be turned away from school,’ the premier said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had said on Sunday all schools in Victoria would shut down from Tuesday and he would push for other states and territories to follow suit.

Leaders of all states haggled over the way forward at a tense 11-hour meeting of the National Cabinet on Sunday night.

Other premiers were persuaded by Mr Morrison and chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy to not follow Mr Andrews’ lead.

Ms Berejiklian did warn that schools could be closed if there was an outbreak, or a group of schools in a high risk area could be shut down if medical advice urged it.

‘We know it is a scary situation for many people but also appreciate that’s what’s NSW has to do in line with the national cabinets is what’s in the national cabinets is what’s in the best interest of our citizens,’ she said.

Mr Morrison on Sunday night said he respected the states’ sovereignty, and that parents could pull their kids out of class even where schools stayed open.

Mr Morrison and Dr Murphy argued closing schools would spread the disease further as kids would mix with more people if not in class.

Health workers and other essential employees would also have to stay home to look after children, taking them away from where they are most needed.

Mr Morrison said his children, who were both home sick some of last week, would be at school on Monday because it was safe to be in class.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said that, despite the varying policies between states, the federal government had ‘clear medical advice’ that it was safe and appropriate for children to be in school.

He said NSW and Victoria were simply taking different approaches to preparing for predominantly online learning, given their term schedules.

‘They have said if you can learn from home, do it,’ Mr Hunt said on Sunrise.

‘It is appropriate for individual states to say that these are the needs of our system right now.

‘Some are less advanced in terms of preparing for online and they are making that capacity and decision today.

‘Remember this – each state will have different needs, but the national cabinets bought several together last night.’

The Victorian school term was originally scheduled to end on Friday and holidays will be brought forward by four days.

A decision whether to reopen schools on April 14 after the term one holidays will be determined following advice from Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

The number of coronavirus cases in Victoria rose to 296 after 67 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The ACT will keep its schools open but students will be kept at home from Tuesday.

‘Moving to pupil-free days now will provide schools and teachers with time to prepare for a range of learning delivery options, including online, similar to how distance education is provided in remote areas,’ the ACT Education Department said.

‘During this period, schools will remain open for school staff to prepare for alternative delivery of education.’

However, it said ‘options’ would be provided for children whose parents were working in essential services, or were vulnerable, so its position was more in line with that of NSW than Victoria.

Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory and Tasmania were keeping schools operating as normal as per the federal government’s advice.

Queensland Teachers Union president Kevin Bates said teachers were frustrated and fearful.

‘What they feel is a lack of concern for their well-being as they continue to be asked to show up to work during an almost total shutdown of society,’ he told Sunrise.

‘Teachers principals, people who work in our schools and the parents are afraid and angry in many ways.’

Mr Bates said some schools had up to 3,500 students – seven times the outdoor gathering limit.

The schools closure adds to many businesses being shut down across the country from 12pm on Monday.

Mr Morrison on Sunday night announced the indefinite closures hours after NSW, Victoria, and the ACT unilaterally did it themselves.

On Sunday morning the PM insisted such measures were not yet necessary as he tried to prevent, or at least delay, massive economic damage.

He was forced to change his tune and impose a national ban after the two states and Canberra broke ranks just an hour after he finished speaking.