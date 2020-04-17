NSW South Coast man punches and spits on policeman in the face while claiming to have coronavirus

A man who allegedly spat in the face of a police officer while claiming to be infected with coronavirus has been arrested on the NSW south coast.

Police said the 37-year-old Nowra man punched a senior constable in the face and then spat at the injured officer during a struggle about 8.30am on Saturday.

A struggle between the man and the injured officer ensued before other officers uses pepper spray to restrain him.

The man was arrested and taken to Shoalhaven Hospital under police guard and was later discharged.

He was later taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with two counts of assaulting police officer in execution of duty causing actual bodily harm, assault officer in execution of duty. and intimidating police in execution of duty.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Nowra Local Court on Sunday.

The male senior constable suffered bruising and abrasions to his face. Another senior constable who assisted in the arrest sprained her wrist.

The latest incident comes a week after a separate incident incident in Sydney’s south-west, where a woman allegedly spat in an officer’s face during an arrest, where she claimed she was on her way to get tested for coronavirus.

Hannah Ayoub, 25, will face court in June over the alleged incident.