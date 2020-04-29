NT croc attack victim ‘luckiest man alive’

A 23-year-old has been described as “the luckiest man alive” after managing to escape from a crocodile attack in the Northern Territory.

The man was hunting in waist-deep water on the Glyde River, southeast of the Aboriginal community of Ramingining in remote Arnhem Land, about 5pm on Tuesday.

“He was grabbed from behind by a 1.8-metre crocodile,” Northern Territory Police watch commander Siiri Tennosaar said.

“The man held onto some mangroves and the crocodile for some reason released him and swam away.

“So other than suffering some pretty deep lacerations to his upper thigh, he managed to get away with no life-threatening injuries.

“He should buy a lotto ticket. I reckon he is the luckiest man alive.”

The man was treated at a local health clinic before being flown 800km to Royal Darwin Hospital.