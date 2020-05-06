NT outlines the lifting of virus measures

The Northern Territory will be the first jurisdiction in Australia to return to “a new normal” over the next five weeks in the age of coronavirus with all businesses including restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms to reopen.

The hope is that a relaxing of the harsh restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that have been in place for nearly six weeks and led to mass shutdowns and job losses will create a more sustainable life while still practising social distancing.

On Thursday the Territory had not had a new coronavirus case for 24 days and all but three of its 28 cases had recovered.

There have been no deaths or community transmission, which Chief Minister Michael Gunner said was a remarkable achievement and thanks to the cooperation of Territorians.

“We have had a generation’s worth of challenges and and change in the space of less than two months,” he told reporters.

However the NT’s borders would stay shut for now with no plans to reopen them and increase the risk of anyone bringing in the coronavirus,

“It is a business before borders plan, we can do all these things before everyone else because our borders are staying shut,” Mr Gunner said.

“The whole idea is to get our lives back as close to normal as possible without putting you at risk and without putting some of Australia’s most vulnerable at risk.

“The new normal will be with us for a while. That’s why we are making changes that are sustainable and built to last for as long as we need them.”

A three-stage process of easing coronavirus restrictions begins on Friday in time for the May Day long weekend, with some parks reopening and people able to go away and more activities such golf, tennis, fishing or swimming allowed with other people.

Outdoor weddings and and funerals and real estate inspections and auctions are also permitted.

Stage two from Friday, May 15 allows for the reopening of restaurants, cafes, and bars as long as people purchase food.

Non-contact sports can start up and indoor activities will be allowed too for activities of less than two hours.

That includes beauty salons, gyms, libraries and places of religious worship.

The third and final stage will remove the two hour limit on indoor activities, the reopening of bars and club without food being compulsory, entertainment venues and cinemas will reopen and team sports such as football and netball will be allowed.

Businesses are required to complete a safety plan to ensure physical distancing and good hygiene.

The internal border controls restricting access to areas that include indigenous communities under under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act will remain in place until June 18 and possible longer.