NT woman fined for virus social gathering

A 45-year-old woman has been fined $1099 after hosting a social gathering for 14 people, including an occupant of the home who was self-quarantining after returning to Darwin from interstate.

Ten people at the event on Saturday did not live at the Alawa property, police said on Sunday.

Northern Territory police, health officers and the Australian Defence Force have been conducting quarantine compliance checks to ensure people are completing their 14 days in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of four fines have been issued following 1857 compliance checks.