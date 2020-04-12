NY Woman Charged With Manslaughter After Clash With 86-Year-Old Over Social Distancing

A woman from New York City was charged with manslaughter after she shoved and killed an 86-year-old woman who was breaking the social distancing guidelines.

The police initially gave Cassandra Lundy, 32, summons for disorderly conduct after her altercation with Janie Marshall, 86, on March 28. The summons was changed to manslaughter on April 2 after the medical examiner determined that Marshall’s death was a homicide.

Lundy and Marshall were getting treatments for conditions not related to coronavirus at the Woodhull Hospital Center. The patients clashed after Marshall was wandering close to Lundy in the emergency room and lost her bearings.

Marshall, who had dementia, apparently grabbed Lundy’s IV pole to balance herself, which made Lundy mad as the elderly were too close to her and not observing social distancing. According to the police report, Lundy shoved Marshall, who fell to the floor and hit her head. The 86-year-old died a few hours later.

“I also understand the fear level of every person in New York has,” Marshall’s grandniece Antoinette Leonard Jean Charles said. “There is a notion of every man for themselves. But attacking an elderly person? That went too far.”

Marshall was admitted to the Woodhull Hospital Center for stomach pains due to bowel obstruction. Her grandniece said that their family had not gotten word from the hospital about how her grandmother died even as Marshall listed her next of kin.

Jean-Charles was surprised when the hospital called to tell them that Marshall died of cardiac arrest. She later found out that about the clash from her cousins. The family speculated that her grandmother might not have any idea about what’s happening around her because of her dementia.

Woodhull Hospital Center released a statement to say that it’s cooperating with police investigations.

“We are terribly saddened by this death. We are committed to ensuring a safe, health-focused environment in these very demanding times so our heroic health care workers can continue to deliver the quality, compassionate care New Yorkers need more than ever,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Lundy’s attorney has yet to comment on the chargers. According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, she faces manslaughter in the first and second degree, assault in the second degree, and criminally negligent homicide.