NZ Health Dept wanted border shutdown

New Zealand’s Cabinet formally considered and dismissed a potentially illegal Ministry of Health proposal last month to shut the country’s borders to stranded Kiwis.

The extraordinary Cabinet leak was revealed by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Tuesday.

Mr Peters, in Wellington for the first time since the country’s lockdown, gave a speech thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) for their above-and-beyond consular efforts in the crisis.

The NZ First leader then made the revelation when fighting back criticism that the government’s response has been “too myopic and captured by advice from the Ministry of Health”.

“Both critiques could not be further from the truth,” he said.

“The Ministry of Health recommended a total shutdown of the border, including to returning New Zealanders. From its health perspective this was understandable and appropriate advice.

“But the Coalition Cabinet rejected that advice because it was and is inconceivable that we will ever turn our backs on our own.”

Such a proposal would have created a diplomatic nightmare, stranding New Zealand citizens across the globe.

Nowhere would that have been felt more dramatically than Australia, given New Zealand supplies the second-biggest share of international visitors to Australia, and is home to around 600,000 Kiwis.

The proposal would have also been contrary to the New Zealand Bill of Rights, which states “Every New Zealand citizen has the right to enter New Zealand”.

Australia has no similar bill of rights.

Mr Peters said the Ministry of Health position pushed for the decision “real (sic) strongly” and was “championed by others” at Cabinet.

“Then we saw the international circumstances and I am grateful for the presence of mind and insight of MFAT to realise what it internationally would mean for us,” he said.

“You need to know that when a group of civil servants step up and do a world class job, they need to be thanked. That’s why I’m talking (about this).”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the discussion took place but said it was never seriously contemplated.

“We did not consider that it would ever be okay to stop New Zealanders coming home,” she said.

The botched proposal also heaps more pressure on besieged Health Minister David Clark, who embarrassingly broke lockdown rules twice.

Dr Clark went for a mountain bike ride and drove his family to the beach for a walk – against his own wife’s advice.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Dunedin North MP also moved house during the lockdown; a privilege not available to everyday Kiwis.

Dr Clark previously offered to resign for his misdoings but was kept on in the job by Ms Ardern on the basis that the COVID-19 pandemic was the wrong time to change Health Ministers.

Ms Ardern chose her words carefully when asked whether he would keep his job beyond the crisis.

“He remains as Health Minister,” Ms Ardern said.

“Until I say otherwise people are in their jobs … I give no Minister guarantees about anyone’s future.”

The Cabinet revelations overshadowed another day of low positive testing results.

No additional deaths and just two new cases were revealed on Wednesday, leaving New Zealand’s coronavirus death toll at 19.