NZ hospitals on top of virus: health chief

New Zealand health officials are speaking optimistically of their chances of containing and eliminating COVID-19 for the first time, hopeful that the number of cases could be peaking this weekend.

New Zealand’s total case number is on track break 1000 tomorrow after the addition of 82 on Saturday took the overall tally to 950.

However, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the current daily increases could be as bad as New Zealand sees.

“It may well be it’s peaking now because we’re seeing this flattening off … it’s good. It’s encouraging,” he said.

“I would want to see probably another two or three days before we start to know is that definitely flattening off.”

An outbreak at Auckland girls school Marist College accounts for 59 cases while a wedding in Bluff, on the southern tip of South Island, has contributed to 53 cases.

A St Patricks Day celebration at a Matamata pub has been linked to 49 cases, while the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown has seen at least 29 Kiwis catch the virus.

Of the total cases, 127 people have recovered.

Low rates of hospitalisation means New Zealand’s health system is functioning well. Just 10 Kiwis are being treated in hospital among a total of 950 people to have caught the virus.

All hospitalised New Zealanders are stable, with just one in intensive care.

Amid the intense focus on COVID-19, officials have told New Zealanders not to put off other urgent health issues.

Public health director Caroline McElnay said patients across the country were unnecessarily putting off treatment for fear of over-burdening the system.

“We have the capacity to provide appropriate care so people with heath issues should act sooner rather than later,” she said.

“Please continue to contact your GP and continue to ring Healthline.”

New Zealand is in a nationwide lockdown, known locally as alert level four, as it looks to contain the virus’ spread.

The crisis has prompted the cancellation or postponement of thousands of elective surgeries.

Dr Bloomfield said district health boards (DHBs) were beginning to make plans for the lowering of the alert level and the resumption of surgeries.

“Once we can get out of alert level four, and the aim is to do that as soon as possible, we will want to get people back in for the surgery they need,” he said.

“Our DHBs are gearing up to do that … in an alert level three situation.

He repeated Dr McElnay’s plea that seeking medical help for other issues was essential.

“Wards and ICUs in hospitals are treating people with acute conditions as they normally would,” he said.

“What they have done to create either additional space or to essentially ring-fence space for treating people with COVID-19 infections. Every hospital has a plan.”