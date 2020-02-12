Odion Ighalo undergoes fitness regime to get up to speed with new Man Utd team-mates

Odion Ighalo has been put through his paces to be fighting fit ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea.

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo is undergoing a special fitness regime to get up to speed with his new team-mates. Ighalo returned to the Premier League after United signed him on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day last month.

According to Manchester Evening News, the ex-Watford star has stepped up his preparations early and is working out at the National Taekwondo Centre in Newton Heath. The Nigeria international hasn’t played in a competitive match ever since the start of December and will need some time to regain match sharpness. The 30-year-old is highly likely to make his debut in United’s crunch clash on February 17 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (8pm). The Nigerian is determined to leave a mark at Old Trafford and is looking to do his part to help the team climb up the Premier League table.

Ighalo said: “My ambition is to work hard with the team and make sure we finish well in the season and above where we are today. “I saw the table yesterday and I know Man United is a big team, they are there at the top and now things are not going the way they should go.

“So my aim to contribute my own quarter to the team and make sure we finish good in the position.“ Ighalo is very excited to be joining United, a club he has been admiring since he was a child. The centre-forward also promised to give his best from the moment he puts on the shirt until his last day at the club. Ighalo added: “Yes, I want to thank them so far for all the messages they have been sending since I signed for this team.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be a Man United player, I’m looking forward to the game and I promise to give my best from the first day I put on the jersey to the last day of my time here. “I promise to add my own path to make sure the season finishes well for United. Thank you guys and God bless you.” Ighalo is set to offer cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, who will be sidelined until April with a double stress fracture to his back. Rashford is United’s top goalscorer this season in the Premier League with 14 goals.

