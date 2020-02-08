Odion Ighalo wages: How much would Man Utd have to pay Shanghai Shenhua star?

Manchester United are in talks to sign Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to draft in a last-minute striker to help with the absence of Marcus Rashford, who is expected to be sidelined for at least a further month with a double stress fracture in his lower back.

United began their frenetic hunt to bring in a striker soon after completing a £67.7million deal for Bruno Fernandes. Ed Woodward first tabled a £20m bid for Bournemouth frontman Joshua King on Thursday night but the offer was rejected. Soon afterwards, attention turned to Ighalo, who is said to be open to moving away from China following the Coronavirus outbreak which is set to delay the start of the CSL season. The Nigerian became known to English clubs in 2014 when he burst on the scene for Watford, where he scored 36 goals in 90 appearances.

Ighalo switched England for China in 2017 and, after a two-year stint at Changchun Yatai, joined Shanghai last season. He is contracted to the club until the end of 2021, and United are exploring a six-month loan deal for the player. Negotiations are completed, not least because Ighalo is still in China after failing to fly to Europe on Thursday. But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth said the deal is close to completion around four hours before the deadline.

“If the Josh King deal wasn’t going to happen, then they would then look towards Odion Ighalo – it looks like that deal is back on the table,” Sheth said. “One source has told me a deal might have been agreed in principle now with Manchester United for a six-month loan deal. “That would be perfect for Manchester United as they are looking for a short term replacement for Marcus Rashford.” But if United were to sign Ighalo, how much would they have to fork out in wages?

Odion Ighalo wages Ighalo initially joined CSL club Changchun Yatai from Watford on a deal worth £190,000 a week. The striker then reportedly received a pay rise after making the switch to Shanghai, with a close source claiming he earns £200,000 a week. However, the Daily Mail state the player pockets £300,000 a week in his current post and United are trying to pay a third of that fee. United would likely pay between £2m and £4m for the six-month loan deal.

