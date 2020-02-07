Odion Ighalo’s first tweet since Man Utd transfer as Bruno Fernandes partnership talked up

Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo has been tipped by Yannick Bolasie to link up well with fellow new arrival Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United new boy Odion Ighalo had a simple thank you message for Yannick Bolasie as the striker broke his silence following his loan switch to Old Trafford by responding to a tweet talking up a potential partnership with Bruno Fernandes. Ighalo sealed a shock move to United on deadline day as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally added a much-needed forward to his squad.

Ighalo is expected to offer some competition to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in attack, with Marcus Rashford currently on the sidelines due to a back injury. The boyhood United fan has been bombarded with messages on social media since sealing the dream transfer from Shanghai Shenhua, with his Instagram story full of praise he’s shared from his followers. Sporting Lisbon loanee Bolasie, who’s still under contract at Everton, was one of the well-wishers to get in touch with Ighalo on Twitter. Bolasie tweeted: “My bro @ighalojude i know your gassed right now! One of your dreams coming true… couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Good luck bro… quick linkup with @B_Fernandes8 too #GloryToGod #YYB.”

In Ighalo’s first tweet since his loan was confirmed, the 30-year-old offered up a heartfelt response to the winger. “Thanks bro,” wrote Ighalo, followed by a heart emoji and a praying hands emoji. Ighalo’s switch, which will keep him at United until the end of the season, stunned most Red Devils fans hoping for a big-name arrival. Solskjaer, though, is confident the former Watford frontman will be a hit at Old Trafford, where United host Wolves on Saturday evening. “Odion is an experienced player,” Solskjaer said. “He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.