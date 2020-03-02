Odion Ighalo’s heartwarming text message to Watford star about Man Utd transfer

Odion Ighalo made a shock return to England by signing for Manchester United on January transfer deadline day.

Odion Ighalo text his close friend Isaac Success straight after joining Manchester United on January transfer deadline day celebrating his return to England. Ighalo struck up a strong friendship with Success during the pair’s short time together at Granada in Spain, which was reignited when they played together at Watford for the 2016/17 season.

Igahlo left for China at the end of the campaign and enjoyed three successful seasons in the Far East but sealed a surprise six-month loan to United at the end of January to make his return to England. Success remains at Watford although he has failed to make it into 14 of the Hornets’ matchday squads in the Premier League this season. If the Nigerian travels to Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd vs Watford on Sunday he will enjoy a reunion with his compatriot, though. And ahead of the potential meet-up, the winger revealed the message he received from Ighalo soon after the 30-year-old landed his dream move. JUST IN: Tyson Fury cut: Deontay Wilder claims gruesome gash reopened in sparring as theory emerges

“I’m so pleased for him,” said Success. “He’s always wanted this and it’s finally happened. “When he finishes his career he’ll be able to look back and say: ‘I did it. I finally made it to where I wanted to get to.’ “He messaged me straight away saying: ‘I’m back, I’m back.’ “He’s so happy there and ready to start working for the team and see what he can achieve there. DON’T MISS

“He’s a very hard worker and waited so patiently for this opportunity. He’s getting what he deserves.” Success, who shares the same agent with Ighalo, went on to explain their friendship. “I know him very well,” Success added. “He played in Granada when I was there and he told me how good it would be to come to Watford in a new environment and in the Premier League. “We still talk all the time after he left Watford and I can talk to him even more now he’s back in England. He is always encouraging me.

“He’s part of my family, like a big brother to me. I appreciate that. I’m looking forward to seeing him on Sunday.” Ighalo supported United as a boy and explained after signing for the club how much of a dream it is to pull on the Red Devils shirt. He said: “It’s just like a dream come true for me, because I know many people used to say when they join a team, they say that they dream of playing for that team. “Mine was not the case. I supported the team when I was young. People that know me, even back in Nigeria, and even when I was playing at Watford, my team-mates knew that I loved Man United, I support them.