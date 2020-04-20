O’Hara says ‘Schitt’s Creek’ went beyond her expectations

LOS ANGELES – In Moira Rose, Catherine O´Hara has created a character that will arguably go down as one of the best in TV history. Even though Moira lost her fortune and lives in a roadside motel in a town called Schitt´s Creek, the former soap opera star is always dressed to kill, complete with a different wig every day. She speaks unlike anyone else, using words like “frippet” and “unasinous” in a wild, unplaceable accent.

With “Schitt’s Creek” set to end Tuesday, O´Hara – nominated for an Emmy for her role in the show last year – talked with The Associated Press about how she fine-tuned Moira and what she got to keep from her killer closet. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: How did you create Moira?

A: I thought of women that were married to wealthy men who used to be actresses who sort of, oftentimes, want to remind everyone that they´re special, too. … And I love the idea of somebody reinventing themselves. And I always thought of Moira as coming from a small town and getting out and then marrying and getting a career, marrying this rich, lovely man and then being thrown back into a town, so she´s more threatened than anyone else.

Q: Where did Moira´s look come from?

A: I went online looking for interesting women. And I found (socialite) Daphne Guinness, and my first lunch with Eugene and Daniel (Levy, the show’s creators) to talk about the character, our characters, I brought a ton of pictures of Daphne Guinness, and we all instantly agreed that that was a great direction to go in. … And the wigs: I knew a woman who would have dinner parties at her house and she would keep disappearing and coming back with different wigs. And she would appear like, `Tada!´ Like really excited to show them off … So whatever Moira was feeling on a particular day would dictate what kind of wig she would wear.

Q: What about her insane accent?

A: It´s part of Moira, you know, reminding people, especially in this town, that she is different, that she´s special, that she appreciates the beauty that the world has to offer that she isn´t living in right now. … I had great dialogue written for me but it was really fun to be able to go through my arcane vocabulary books and Moira-ize my dialogue even more.

Q: What has this show meant to you?

A: It was really a great experience right from the beginning, and that´s all you can hope for. Really, beyond that, you don´t know who´s going to be interested in watching or how long you´re going to get to do this. So no matter what happened with the show, it was always going to be a lovely working experience, and then to have it have this positive fun-loving effect on these fun-loving people who watch the show as a bonus — that I, for one, never expected or dreamed of. It´s gone way beyond anyone´s expectations … and I´m really proud to be part of it.

Q: Did you get to keep anything from Moira´s killer wardrobe?

A: I´ve worn a little (Alexander) McQueen double-breasted shirt jacket several times now. I love that and my Givenchy 6-inch booties. They were by most favorite shoe to wear on the show if only because they were the most comfortable. But also they´re just really cool.