Oklahoma and Utah governors under fire for spending nearly $3m on Trump’s unproven coronavirus drug

Republican governors in Oklahoma and Utah are facing scrutiny for splashing out close to $3million on malaria drugs from private pharmaceutical companies – which could make more patients likely to die.

The most largest nationwide study into hydroxychloroquine revealed a staggering 28 per cent of US veterans with coronavirus who were treated with the drug died.

By comparison only 11 per cent of the veterans given the standard care, including supportive IV fluids and intubation help them breathe, died. The results also suggested the drug provided no benefit to the patients who received it and made no difference in the need for a breathing machine, either.

The study findings have added fuel to fire in the damning criticism against Oklahama Gov Kev Stitt and Utah Gov Gary Herbert after they spent $2million and $800,000 respectively on stockpiling the drugs – with Utah’s purchase failing to ever arrive.

They also could have receive the drugs for free, with governments in at least 20 other states obtaining more than 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine through donations from the federal reserve or private companies.

Now the governors have been slammed for letting money go to ‘waste’ without ‘a lot more thought’ going into the purchases.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defended the state’s $2 million purchase on Tuesday and said it was showing some promise.

The state acquired 1.2 million pills – around 100,000 doses – on April 4 from California-based medical supply wholesaler FFF Enterprises, according to the State Department of Health.

Stitt, a first-term Republican, said hydroxychloroquine has been showing some promise as a treatment in early March and didn’t want Oklahoma to miss out on an opportunity to acquire it.

‘Now there’s some evidence the chloroquine may not be as effective, but I was being proactive to try and protect Oklahomans,’ Stitt said Tuesday when asked about the purchase.

‘That’s always going to be my first instinct, to get the equipment and things we need that I’m seeing in the future would help Oklahomans.’

Oklahoma doctors have been using the drug to treat coronavirus patients, often in alongside azithromiocin, but the results ‘just are not that promising,’ said Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious diseases at University of Oklahoma Medicine.

Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said several physicians, including some in Oklahoma, were previously optimistic about the drug’s promise in treating COVID-19.

He added that the drug is useful for treating lupus and some other auto-immune diseases, so the state’s supply ‘will not have gone to waste.’

‘When we were battling sort of the fog of war at that point, we certainly acquired it on the potential that it would have utility,’ Loughridge said.

State Republic Melissa Provenzano, a Democrat from Tulsa, slammed the purchase. She said that Gov. Stitt’s actions don’t follow his claim that he relies on data to drive his decisions.

‘Two million dollars is a lot of money to waste, especially when we have unemployment claims approved yet going unpaid, health care professionals without proper protective equipment, and diagnosed cases and deaths continuing to rise,’ Provenzano said.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has requested an investigation into the Department of Health’s spending and warned the agency about retaliating against employees who report wrongful government activities under the state’s Whistleblower Act.

A spokesman for Hunter declined to comment on whether the request was related to the $2 million spent on the drug.

FFF Enterprises said it was not company policy to comment on transactions with customers.

There have so far been close to 3,300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma and nearly 200 deaths.

Everything you need to know about hydroxychloroquine The drug was approved in the 1940s as a way to treat malaria. It is also prescribed for patients with arthritis and lupus. Trump has hailed the ‘game-changing’ drug and said: ‘This would be a gift from heaven, this would be a gift from God if it works.’ But doctors have urged that the drug shouldn’t be used without more testing. The FDA has also warned doctors against prescribing the drug to treat coronavirus outside of hospitals following reports of serious side effects, including irregular heart rhythms and death among patients. Preliminary results from a recent study done on coronavirus patients at U.S. veterans hospitals showed no benefit, casting more doubt on the drug’s efficacy during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed guidance from its website informing doctors on how to prescribe hydroxychlorquine. Initially, the CDC webpage had read: ‘Although optimal dosing and duration of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 are unknown, some US clinicians have reported anecdotally.’ It now says: ‘There are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19.’

Utah state gave a local company called Meds in Motion the $800,000 contract without taking bids from other companies under emergency procurement rules, said Christopher Hughes, director of Utah’s division of purchasing.

But Jeff Burton, a former adjutant general of the Utah National Guard chosen to lead the state health department’s coronavirus task force admitted the state never received the pills and is now trying to reclaim its money back.

‘I chalk it up to fog of war,’ Burton told the state’s pharmacy board. ‘There was a lot going on. It’s easy to judge it from (an) easy chair… Since then we’ve decided that was not a wise purchase.’

Utah’s Republican Gov. Gary Herbert initially defended the purchase of 20,000 packets of hydroxychloroquine compounded with zinc.

He has since ordered an investigation into a no-bid contract with a local company that had been promoting the drugs.

‘I have some questions about how it came about,’ Herbert said Friday. ‘Bottom line is, we´re not purchasing any more of this drug.’

On Tuesday he declined to provide an update about the investigation of the purchase but has canceled an additional plan to spend $8 million more to buy 200,000 additional treatments from the same company.

State officials haven’t explained why they didn’t seek to get the drugs for free.

The left-leaning nonprofit group Alliance for a Better Utah filed a price gouging complaint Tuesday with state regulators, arguing the $40 per pack drug was grossly overpriced and at least double the common price for the medication.

Executive director Chase Thomas says Utah taxpayers deserve to know what happened.

‘Whether they were buying drugs we didn’t need or paying too much for it when they could have gotten them for free, there just needed to be a lot more thought going into this,’ Thomas said.

Meds in Motion did not respond to an email from AP seeking comment about the allegations.

Utah has seen more than 4,200 cases and 41 deaths.

On Saturday the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has sent close to 29million hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to states around the country for free.

Several states including New York, Connecticut and Texas received donations of the medication from a private company based in New Jersey called Amneal Pharmaceutical, according to information compiled by The Associated Press.